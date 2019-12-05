How to Take Care of a Commercial Roof

Taking care of a commercial roof is of utmost importance to property owners and business owners alike. In general, it’s best to have a professional roofing contractor come out and assess the property once per year, preferably before heavy winter storms or other seasons that are notorious for causing damage to roofs. Here are some tips to help you keep your roof maintained.

Choose The Right Kind of Roof

Different roofing materials will last for longer durations than others, so you will want to consider the weather conditions, as well as the design of the building when choosing the kind of roof for a commercial building. Generally, roofs are expected to last between 20-50 years. Here is a better breakdown:

Roofs that can last up to 50 years: spray foam roofs, a “green” or sustainable roof, concrete tile roofs, and some types of metal roofs.

Roofs that can last between 30-40 years: EPDM (ethylene propylene diene terpolymer), a rubber material that is commonly used on more flat roofs or ones with very low slopes; blue roofs, which are designed to hold stormwater runoff, sometimes even up to 3 inches worth, and allow it to drain directly to sewers; and PVC and TPO roofs which are made from thermoplastics, or rubber.

Assess Risk for Weather-Related Issues

Harsh weather conditions can cause a variety of issues for roofs and property owners. Heavy snowfall, as often occurs in Indiana, can put a lot of weight on a roof, so it is important to get your roof checked in the warmer months in preparation for the winter. Not only can the weight affect a roof, but snow and moisture can leak in from cracks or loose nails, and even lead to rust and mold.

Don’t forget the effect strong winds can have an effect on roofs by causing branches to lash wildly during storms. This can lead to one of three threats to a roof’s safety. The branches can scratch, loosen, or break shingles, thus leaving space for moisture, dirt, and small critters to enter. Branches can fall off completely and leave a hole or knock over gutters. Lastly, leaves collecting on rooftops are a big threat to the integrity of a roof. As plant matter rots and decomposes, it can spread to other organic materials, such as the wood in your roof. Fungus on your roof will not stop spreading until it is professionally cleaned. The best thing to do is to keep trees trimmed to prevent the problem from starting in the first place.

Consider Energy Costs