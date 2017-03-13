How to Talk to a Lawyer

The thought of talking to a lawyer might be a little scary. Attorneys can be intimidating. However, it is important to remember they will want the same outcome as you for your case, and are therefore, on your side. So, instead of viewing your attorney as the opposition, you should view them as a team player. For example, a top Oregon law firm, Romano Law P.C. in Portland Oregon, promises to provide personal attention to their cases, therefore ensuring the best outcome possible. However, they can only achieve the best result in a given case if their client is assisting the attorney along the way. To ensure your first meeting with an attorney is successful, we are offering informative tips to help you talk to a lawyer.

Be Organized

Whether you are facing a DUI conviction or are looking for right lawyer to help you reach a divorce settlement, you should strive to be as organized as possible when meeting a lawyer, because this will provide an attorney with a clear understanding of the case.

To improve your organization, we advise you write down all the facts, from start to finish. For example, you could provide the lawyer with a list of witnesses from an event-related incident; however, do not overwhelm the law firm with too much information. Simply present them with the facts, leaving emotion aside.

Be Honest

Your lawyer is not the prosecution. It is therefore essential to be as honest as possible so the attorney can help build a strong defense on your behalf, which will be vital if you are facing a criminal conviction.

Everything you say to a lawyer will be told in complete confidence, because they cannot share the confidential information unless you grant them with the permission to do so. So, share both the good and bad information so they can provide the right defense and guidance for your legal requirements.

Ask for Clarification

You will want to feel as though you and your lawyer are on the same page at all times, so you can stay up-to-date on your case’s progress. So, if you are confused by any of the legal jargon, you should simply ask a lawyer to clarify, which will prevent confusion. An attorney will be happy to discuss the case in layman’s terms so you both have a firm grasp on your legal situation.

Talk About the Little Details

The smallest details can often lead to an acquittal. While someone looking out of a window or driving past in a car might have seemed normal at the time, that one little fact could help provide extra details that could lead to you beating the charges against you. The lawyer was not there to witness the event, so it is important you paint them a picture of the event by describing the tiniest details.

While it might be a little daunting to discuss a legal battle with an experienced attorney at a top Oregon law firm, we strongly recommend being as open, honest and organized as possible. A lawyer is a form of support during a case, so they will be happy to answer any questions you have about the process.

What’s more, you can trust your lawyer will appreciate candour and helpfulness from the first meeting, because it will help them build a stronger case for your legal requirements, which benefits them as much as you.