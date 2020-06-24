How To Transform Your Company with Digital Solutions

Thanks to Covid-19, more and more businesses are looking for ways to turn their disruption into a potential opportunity. Some have utilised current tech to pivot and create new products to meet Covid-19 needs while others have taken an entirely new approach. In this article, I will be focusing on the various ways companies can use technology and digital solutions to transform their business.

Let’s jump right in.

If you haven’t yet heard of digital agility consulting , let me break it down for you simply:

Leveraging digital technology and tools so your business can move quickly and surpass the competition

This can also be thought of as having the right process, people, and tools to implement new strategies. The main focus here is on speed. Getting the next big thing to market faster and smarter is how companies stay ahead of the competition.

Going Digital

The more digital solutions are implemented in business, the less reliance you will have on your IT resources so you can expect a faster delivery to market. To achieve this you will want to look at your internal workflow and customer-facing operations.

This does not require complicated technology, in fact low-code tools are best used in these situations. Here are a few ways low-code tools can help:

More efficient time to market

Less reliance and strain on IT

No longer need to hire expensive developers

Less man-made bugs

More freedom

Innovation

As mentioned, the way to becoming agile involves people as well. Let’s take a look at hiring as well as leadership. This is why digital agility consulting will help your business aspire to a real digital transformation.

Be The Leader

Typically, the HR department has a standard way of selecting a candidate. A college degree, work experience as well as a skillset related to the platform your business uses.

Agility focuses more on creative, problem solvers who can easily adapt to challenging and never-before-seen situations. It also means that you are looking for multiple leaders instead of teammates. People that can take charge and lead and also know the benefit of listening and compromise. Finding the best of both is one of the biggest challenges facing today’s companies. This is also why most companies would rather train a person with personality and intelligence than the degree and experience.

A leader today is not the “do as I say” model, but rather someone who has and defines a vision to motivate and support their team. They are the type of people that welcome constructive criticism and feedback and aren’t afraid of recognizing mistakes to remove obstacles.

With so many leaders running around how are you supposed to manage and guide them in the right direction?

Managing Your People

When it comes to managing your style and process will need to change as well. Consider the typical processes of most management;

Planning Stage

Addressing Concerns

Employee engagement

Resources

Assessing success

Improvements

Appling digital agility solutions to your business and help you skyrocket past your competition. Consulting services like Spire Strategy will help you assess and create strategic models so you can seamlessly integrate technology solutions.