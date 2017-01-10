Hueya to Release Features Protecting Families & Scanning for Online Impostors

(Photo above: Lewis Howell, CEO and Founder and Ryan Palo, Lead Developer of Hueya | by Krystal Marie Collins)

Cyber Security Company to be featured at Technology Association of Oregon Kickoff Party

Hueya, a leading cyber security company focused on preventing cyber-crime, is releasing new proactive digital security features. The new software tools allow families to protect their online exposure as well as allow users to scan for fake imposter accounts. These innovative features are why Hueya is quickly becoming known for its forward-leaning cyber security software.

The new family dashboard and impostor scan will be released as part of the Technology Association of Oregon’s (TAO) 5th Annual Member Kickoff Party. The event will take place in Portland, Oregon on January 19 and include many important faces in Oregon’s burgeoning tech community.

Lewis Howell, Founder & CEO at Hueya, says, “These new features will allow users to identify imposters online and more closely manage their family’s digital exposure. We’ve heard over and over again, ‘help me protect my family’ and we’re honored to further deepen our commitment to preventing cybercrime and protecting families.”

Hueya is a cyber security company preventing cybercrime. Hueya’s state of the art software allows users to take control of their online identity and proactively protect their online world. Own your digital presence, or someone else will own it for you.

www.hueya.io

About Technology Association of Oregon: Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) is a local nonprofit working to build opportunities, better our economy and unify a voice for innovation in Oregon and beyond. A recognized leader in shaping and growing technology and business communities, TAO empowers businesses and entrepreneurs through networks, events, advocacy, resources and more. With over 400 member-companies, TAO’s network brings together some of the largest companies in the world, small startups, and tech-enabled companies that are using technology to drive growth and innovation. To sign up for the 2017 Kickoff Party please follow this link: www.techoregon.org/events/2017-kickoff-party