Humane Society of Central Oregon COVID-19 Updates

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) Thrift Store and Bend Spay Neuter Clinic have reopened. The HSCO Shelter remains limited to adoptions and essential services by appointment only at the animal shelter.

Important updates and changes have been made to ensure a safe experience at all of our locations that follows CDC guidelines and local mandates. Safety guidelines of masks required and six-foot social distancing are in effect at all locations. New cleaning policies have been implemented to disinfect areas throughout the day. Additionally, hand sanitizer stations (and sinks at shelter) are available for customer use.

HSCO Thrift Store

Open 10am-6pm, seven days a week

Donations accepted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 12-4pm as space allows.

Donations must be clean and working

Donations sanitized and 24-hour wait period before processing

For information call 541-329-7637 or visit hsco.org/hsco-thrift-store

Bend Spay Neuter Clinic

Open for surgeries only

For information call 541-617-1010 or visit BendSpayNeuter.org

HSCO Shelter

Adoptions by appointment only. Call HSCO at 541-382-3537 for information regarding an animal and to make an appointment. Pets available for adoption can be found at hsco.org.

All stray dogs are required to be brought in by the Bend Police Department or Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. If you have a stray in your custody please call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

Stray animals will be reunited with their families by appointment. Animals with identification will be contacted by staff. Strays can be viewed at hsco.org/strays/. Staff will be taking lost-and-found reports via phone.

All other animal intake will be individually assessed and prioritized by human and animal need. All intake requires an appointment. Please call HSCO at 541-382-3537 to provide information on your specific needs.

HOPE Food Bank recipients for supplemental pet food will require an appointment. In an effort to keep people and their pets together, HOPE Food Bank has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by expanding our reach. HOPE Pet Food is now being distributed through human meal and food bank sites to provide easy access. Local food banks and meal sites with pet food:

> Saint Vincent De Paul in Bend

> The Giving Plate

> Family Kitchen

> Westside Church Free Food Market

> Foundry Church

> Nativity Lutheran Church

> Central Oregon Council on Aging

> Redmond Community Church

HSCO’s Cremation Services are running normally for our clients and appointments are necessary for cremations for the public.

The shelter doors will be closed to the general public. Staff will be answering phones and email Monday through Saturday 10am to 3pm.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter. Secure donations can be made online at hsco.org.

New volunteer applications are being accepted for the Thrift Store, but have been temporarily suspended for the shelter and foster home care.

For more information call 541-382-3537

hsco.org • hsco.org/hsco-thrift-store • BendSpayNeuter.org