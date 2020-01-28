Humane Society’s Pup Crawl Begins February 1

The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s ninth annual Pup Crawl begins Saturday, February 1 and ends Saturday, February 29.

Join us at any or all eleven local pubs to help the animals. These generous breweries are pouring tasty beer, and 100 percent of the money raised each nigh benefits the animals thanks to our sponsors: Bend Studio and Michael Hopp — Homes by Hopp. Have a howling good time and help raise money for homeless animals.

Logo pint glass & one beverage, $10

Logo glass & one beverage at three different Pup Crawl nights, $25

Pup Crawl T-shirt, $15

hsco.org