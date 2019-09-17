Humm Kombucha Launches Kombucha Cans Nationwide

(Photos | Courtesy of Humm Kombucha)

Humm Kombucha, the nation’s top seller of kombucha in cans, unveiled national expansion and availability of five of its most popular flavors in cans this month at the Natural Products Expo East 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. Humm Kombucha cans are now available nationwide.

Humm’s new cans include the brand’s top flavors: Blueberry Mint, Strawberry Lemonade, Mango Passionfruit, Coconut Lime and Hopped Grapefruit. Just like the brand’s custom glass kombucha bottle, each can will offer Humm’s verified non-alcoholic brew, which contains two billion probiotics and 1000mg of Vitamin B12 and is also low in sugar and calories. The cans are more portable, and they also keep kombucha fresher for longer. They are made up of more than 50 percent recycled material, lessening environmental impact.

“Consumers clearly enjoy bubbles in cans, so it makes sense for Humm to offer our delicious kombucha, our bubbles with benefits, in cans that are familiar and convenient,” said Matt Witherell, president of Humm Kombucha. “We’re excited to give consumers a more environmentally friendly option so they can bring great-tasting, feel-good Humm drinks to more places.”

hummkombucha.com