Hundreds Set to Plunge into Icy Deschutes River for 2020 Polar Plunge Benefiting Special Olympics Oregon

Cold water isn’t enough to stop the excitement (and crazy costumes) of the Polar Plunge — in fact — it makes it even more fun!

Donning their wildest costumes and swimming attire, hundreds of brave souls are preparing to take the plunge into the frigid Deschutes River on Saturday February 8 at 11am at Bend’s Riverbend Park for the 2020 Oregon Law Enforcement Polar Plunge presented by Fred Meyer. Benefiting Special Olympics Oregon (SOOR), participants will raise money statewide in support of those with intellectual disabilities — the largest disability population in the state.

With the water temperature in the 40s, this rambunctious annual event makes a splash every year as one of the most exciting and engaging fundraisers in the state. Dozens of local teams will sprint into the Deschutes River to show their bravery and earn the money they raised leading up to the event. Each participant raised a minimum of $50, with many raising significantly more for the honor of jumping into freezing water. Bend is one of five Oregon cities hosting plunges with thousands of supporters taking part statewide.

There’s still time to join the fun! People wishing to take the Plunge for Special Olympics Oregon can register at support.soor.org/event/2020-polar-plunge-bend/e246116.

The Bend Police Department will be joined by officers, personnel and support from Redmond Police Department, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County Juvenile Community Justice. In addition, teams from dozens of local businesses and schools will share in the fun.

The Bend plunge is made possible by the generous support of statewide sponsors Lithia Auto Stores Aerotek, Law Enforcement Torch Run and local sponsors Les Schwab, Rise Brewing Company, Worthy Brewing, Parilla, The Twins 98.3, Bend Broadband, The Bulletin, News Channel 21, Old Mill District, Hooker Creek, Advance Systems and Cascade Disposal.

How to Support the Athletes:

