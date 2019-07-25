Hunger Prevention Coalition of Central Oregon’s Help Fill Empty Plates Program Passes $800,000 Milestone

(Photo | Courtesy Hunger Prevention Coalition)

The Hunger Prevention Coalition (HPC) of Central Oregon’s Help Fill Empty Plates program has surpassed the $800,000 milestone in support of fresh food for those in need during 19 years of service.

According to the HPC’s financial director, Marie Gibson, this year the organization has provided $47,100 to organizations in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, including Warm Springs, to bolster the nutritional value of meals with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy items.

The Help Fill Empty Plates program is located in grocery stores and other outlets throughout the region and funds donated by the public are funneled directly to 12 area partners including Meals on Wheels, Family Kitchen, Jericho Table and Nativity Church’s Pantry.

Anyone interested in helping HPC work toward the goal of healthy, nutritious food for those in critical need, contact Robin Popp, board president at 541-408-1978 or rpopp1015@hotmail.com.

hungerpc.org