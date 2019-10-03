Hydro Flask & Ruffwear To Host Outdoor Industry Leadership Event

(Photo / Pexels)

Hydro Flask and Ruffwear, two Central Oregon-based companies, are excited to host a Camber Exchange event in conjunction with Camber Outdoors, a national nonprofit dedicated to achieving workplace equity in the active-outdoors industries. This event is open to the public and those outside of the active-outdoors industries are encouraged to attend.

Details: Camber Exchange

Location — Ruffwear/Embark Coworking Space, 2843 NW Lolo Drive, Bend

Panel Discussion Focus: Leadership is an Inside Job

October 8, 2019

5:30 to 7:30pm

Register Online: camberoutdoors.org/camber-exchanges

Camber Exchanges are meet-ups held throughout the U.S. that bring together a community of people who have a love for the outdoors and the companies that support it. They are local events that connect people in the active-outdoor industries who share interests, career objectives and passion for the outdoors. These unique gatherings, hosted by Camber Outdoors member companies, gather women and men from all areas of the industries to network, spark ideas, learn from industry leaders and participate in Camber Outdoors’ grassroots community.

This event will feature an inspiring panel discussion titled Leadership is an Inside Job. The discussion will be moderated by Heather McKendry, director of Organizational Development, Ruffwear, and panelists include:

Allison Miles, community & content manager, Ruffwear

Claudine Nadeau, national accounts sales manager, Sports & Outdoor, Hydro Flask

Susan Strible, director of marketing, Ruffwear

“The Ruffwear pack is looking forward to hosting a Camber Exchange in our new coworking space, Embark,” said Susan Strible, director of marketing at Ruffwear. “Building connections and fostering community are deeply rooted in our company culture, and we’re grateful to Camber Outdoors and our friends at Hydro Flask for partnering with us to bring this event to Central Oregon.”

“I’m excited to be representing Hydro Flask as a panel member for leadership within the outdoor industry,” said Claudine Nadeau, national accounts sales manager at Hydro Flask. “Now more than ever, it’s important to create thought-provoking dialogue and open discussions about what it means to have an active outdoor industry truly for everyone.”

“Last year, 26 Camber Exchanges took place. With the theme of The Path to Leadership, 1,900 attendees and 52 speakers gathered to share in our vision of Everyone’s Outdoors,” said Diana Seung, interim executive director of Camber Outdoors. “Thank you to the host partners, Hydro Flask and Ruffwear, as well as our generous sponsors Bell and Giro for making these events possible.”

Camber Exchanges are free for Camber Outdoors members, with a suggested donation of $5 or $10 for all non-members. This year, the proceeds of the Camber Exchanges will benefit Latino Outdoors, a nonprofit organization with the mission to inspire, connect and engage Latino communities in the outdoors, and embrace “cultura y familia” as part of the outdoor narrative, helping to ensure that their history, heritage and leadership are valued and represented. These events will also benefit OUT There Adventures, a nonprofit adventure education organization committed to fostering positive identity development, individual empowerment and improved quality of life for queer young people through professionally facilitated experiential education activities.

camberoutdoors.org • hydroflask.com • ruffwear.com