Flexibility is a buzzword that has gained traction in the work world lately. According to Gallup’s State of the American Workplace report , more than 40 percent of workers said that they would leave a job for another that offered greater flexibility. With more companies offering remote working options than ever before, businesses are looking for more ways to offer flexible options that work for employee and employer.

Employers can be more flexible by focusing on an employee’s objectives and not on the amount of time spent in the office. Employers can use deliverables as a metric for judgment rather than the visual verification of an employee present at their desk. Managers should have frequent conversations with employees regarding short and long-term goals. These conversations are a time for managers to discuss in detail what is expected of an employee. Candid conversations help supervisors and subordinates gauge the office climate and understand where there is room for freedom and where greater effort is required.

When it comes to remote work, employers and employees must have a discourse about the tools available to them. Successful remote workers have the right tools for their job. Video Chat SDK and a cloud-based file service are par for the course as most workers need collaborative tools along with tools specific to their specialty.

Employers can avoid the dreaded gap between an expressed emphasis on flexibility and employees who feel like their job is flexible by setting clear expectations, having frequent conversations with employees, and ensuring workers have the right tools to complete their work wherever they may be.