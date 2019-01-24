Immersion Brewing Expands Into Cans

(Photo | Courtesy of Immersion Brewing)

Arriving just in time for winter adventures, four of Immersion’s popular beers will be available in 12-ounce cans for the first time ever beginning on February 2.

Six-packs of Hazy-E, River Rider, Sexy Girlfriend and Max Stout cans will be available for purchase in Bend at the brewery, as well as Newport Market, Market of Choice, Grocery Outlet, 3rd Street Beverage, Whole Foods, Broken Top Bottle Shop and Platypus Pub.

“Making the decision to start canning really embodies the adventurous outdoor lifestyle of Bend. Whether you’re hitting the slopes of Mt. Bachelor or floating down the Deschutes River, now you can easily take your favorite Immersion Brewing beer can with you,” said Immersion Brewing Co-owner Sean Lampe.

To celebrate the premiere of Immersion Brewing beer cans, the brewery will host a Canning Release Party at Immersion on Saturday, February 2, 7-10pm. Guests will have the opportunity to grab six-packs at a discounted price of just $6 each, limited to two cases per guest. Cases can be a mix and match of the four styles of beer offered. With every purchase of a six-pack during the event, guests will be entered into special giveaways including the grand prize Brew-It-Yourself session at Immersion Brewing. The party will also feature live music from the popular “rootsy” Bend band, Toast & Jam.

Immersion Brewing encourages all Immersion beer can drinkers to Show Us Your Cans on all of their Bend adventures. Share photos on social media and tag @immersionbrewing.

Immersion Brewing’s line of newly packaged cans will include these styles:

Sexy Girlfriend, Mango & Passionfruit Sour

A refreshing tropical sour with added mango and passionfruit to give it a crisp finish. Tart like it should be, it is everything the name implies. ABV 5.2% IBU 25

Hazy-E, New England IPA

Juicy, Hazy, and Eazy Drinking. Restrained bitterness of a hazy IPA with tropical forward hops and added pineapple complimented by a smooth mouth feel. ABV 5.2% IBU 60

River Rider, Northwest IPA

The IPA that delivers something for every hophead. Malts that give it a golden color, and a bold hp blend of pine and citrus flavors. A classic well-balanced and hop forward IPA. ABV 7% IBU 72

Max Stout, Oatmeal Stout

Your taste buds will thank you for the smooth roasted grains and chocolate malt flavors. A satisfyingly refreshing beer with subtle sweetness and a dry finish. ABV 5.9% IBU 38

Keep an eye out for future releases. Immersion Brewing’s Head Brewer, Chris Ramsdell, intends to keep things dynamic and fresh by changing up the styles that he plans on canning.

imbrewing.com