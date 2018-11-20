The Importance of Small Business Saturday – How to Prepare from TDS

Whether it is your first Small Business Saturday or your eighth, as a local, small business owner, this day may be daunting and intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be.

Since 2010, small businesses have been officially part of the post-Thanksgiving holiday shopping frenzy. This year, the annual day to promote and buy local falls on Saturday, November 24 — after Black Friday and before Cyber Monday.

To prepare your business for a successful day, TDS Telecom offers seven tips.

1. Have signage to promote your involvement. American Express offers free downloadable Small Business Saturday marketing materials in English and Spanish. These materials include social media posts, email templates, Small Business Saturday logos and posters. They can all be easily customized, to help you promote the day and your business.

2. Communicate with existing customers. When your loyal customers visit your store, hand out Small Business Saturday flyers with exclusive coupons. Consider stapling them to receipts or pre-stuffing them in bags. Thank your customers, encourage them to visit on Small Business Saturday to use their exclusive coupon, and let them know how much you appreciate their continued support.

3. Team up with nearby small businesses. Leverage your relationships with nearby businesses to promote each other’s stores. In doing so, you will gain awareness and potential customers while also promoting neighboring businesses.

4. Support local charities. Partner with a local nonprofit and donate a portion of your sales from the day to them. Customers appreciate when their money supports a good cause, and may even spend more knowing they will be helping a local non-profit group.

5. Make sure your staff is ready to impress. To customers, the service they receive is equally important as the purchase they make. Work with your employees to make sure they are trained and ready to take on the day. Consider implementing actions that go the extra mile, such as free gift wrapping and carrying purchases to customer’s vehicles.

6. Host a kick-off event. Partner with nearby business owners to create an event to kick-off the shopping day. Invite local officials or celebrities to appear at the event and encourage customers to shop local. Hand out free reusable shopping bags, business cards, coffee and hot chocolate.

7. Upgrade your curb appeal. Capitalize on foot traffic this Small Business Saturday by playing inviting music outside your store or creating a space for shoppers to take a quick break. Consider including a kid-friendly activity to keep the kids occupied while their parents continue to shop.

Why consumers should shop local

It is important to shop small to support your community and encourage entrepreneurship. Local businesses provide jobs, unique and diverse products and services, and are more likely to give back to the community. When you make a purchase at a local business, the tax you pay is reinvested into your city or town – this means that you will see the benefits of your purchase within your community. Small businesses are all around you, so next time you need a morning coffee or a new pair of shoes, consider shopping local.