Important Things to Consider Before Purchasing an LED High Bay for Industrial Properties

In the past, the quality of construction for industrial lighting solutions wasn’t a huge concern. In fact, the design had very little impact on the performance and life of the light source. Today, however, most LED high bay fixtures contain hundreds of different LEDs (light-emitting diodes) that are soldered to a printed circuit board (PCB), which has been integrated into the housing.

Modern commercial LED lighting fixtures aren’t replaceable due to their design. As a result, you must consider whether purchasing LED high bay lights for industrial properties is a smart move. Besides what’s mentioned here, some of the other things to consider can be found below.

Watch Out for Cost-Cutting Tricks

Several fixture manufacturers will mention they only use the highest-quality, name brand LEDs, but what they don’t mention is the quality grade of the industrial or commercial LED products that they purchase from them. Due to the manufacturing process of LEDs, there’s a mix of low, medium, and high-performance products.

Manufacturers will group them based on the quality and performance (which is referred to as LED binning), and then they are priced accordingly. The cost for mid-power LED fixtures from the highest-quality manufacturers may range from seven cents for the very best quality to half a penny for the lowest one – and this is all from the same vendor.

Understand How Light Quality May Change as Time Passes

The main metrics that are used for determining light quality are CCT and CRI . CCT is how the color of the white light being used looks. CRI is a measurement that shows the light source’s ability to reproduce various colors. For CRIs, the higher the better, with a maximum being 100. High CCTs range between 5700K and 6500K with low CRI being 70.

Many manufacturers of these fixtures rate the fixtures within the parameters mentioned above, showcasing the higher efficacy values. By configuring LED fixtures within the parameters that most commercial and industrial areas need, efficacy may drop by up to 10 percent. It’s a good idea to compare apples to apples in this situation. Also, remember, the light fixture needs to work for the long haul.

CCT in a product that isn’t operated properly can shift significantly as time passes. An inexpensive 5000K CCT LED fixture may range from 4700K up to 5300K in a single day and may drift another 1000K CCT or more over just several years. This can result in harsh blue light that becomes more uncomfortable as time passes.

Remember the Importance of LED Drivers

Being able to control the temperature of the LED die and being able to optimize the optical extraction efficiency are both vital for the performance and life of any LED fixture. However, this isn’t the entire story. In many cases, when looking at the lifespan of the average LED fixture, the driver is completely eliminated from the equation.

Some of the lower-cost LED high bay fixtures are made with drivers that only last (at a max) for 50,000 hours when burning at the temperature of 25 degrees Celsius. Sometimes, the time is less at more realistic and slightly elevated temperatures.

When it comes to LED solutions for your industrial property, there are more than a few factors that must be considered. Take some time to consider the factors here to find the products and solutions that are right for your property and your needs.