Important Things to Consider When Choosing Quickbooks Alternatives

In the world of accounting, there are few names that stand out as big players in the business. We have Wave, Peachtree, Sage (Formerly Peachtree), and of course QuickBooks. Out of all of them, QuickBooks has the largest following by far when it comes to small businesses and individual enterprises. The others, with the exception of Wavel, are used primarily for large “big four“ reliant businesses. Quickbooks has gone to the point where they’re so set in their ways that they have trouble keeping fresh and direct to the point. Plus, with all of the current advancements in technology and accounting, QuickBooks may have some people wanting. If you want more out of your accounting software, you might want to look at other options outside of the QuickBooks. If you do, here are some things to look for:

Usability and Familiarity

The primary function of an accounting software is to manage and visualize cash flow coming in, and money being spent. The accounts payable and accounts receivable are the backbone of all the different functions when it comes to money in your business. When you start on a new accounting software, you don’t want to have to sit down and figure out all the tiny, minute details. That stands between you and getting an invoice created. This is why usability and familiarity are so important. Yes, every accounting program has its learning curve. If you look at a review of QuickBooks , you’ll know that the study time for a beginner is substantial. But how much time do you really need or want to put in training or being trained on a software that is essentially supposed to mimic a physical book? Look for functions that are similar to either QuickBooks or Excel. That way, you’re given some kind of traction instead of slipping into obscurity on your new program.

Transferable Files

When we talk about interchangeable files, we mean that your software should be able to take in files from your previous program and adapt it to the current environment. This means that it can read and process some of the most common accounting file formats out there. So when you have an OFX file or a QBJ, it should be able to get a handle on the information and transmute it accordingly. Likewise, anything that you make in your QuickBooks alternative, should be in a format that is readable and usable across-the-board just like the major accounting programs. You don’t want to come across the proposal of a lifetime and have your books unreadable by anybody aside from you and the people that have that program. That would be too much of a hassle for a lot of business type individuals. Make sure it doesn’t happen.

Integration With Other Apps

Integration with other apps is a feature that has been added to a lot of financial programs in the past decade. It means that The software that you’re using can take and use information from other sources and apply it to its ecosystem. For instance, there are some that can integrate with Google Apps. Some features include attaching a Google Maps location on the invoices. Others mean that you can import Excel sheets and other documents into the books. Now, it doesn’t have to be a Google Dash integrative software. But it should be able to take from corresponding programs and use it to either: expand your user experience , expand or hone your team’s understanding, or make your business processes easier.

Mobile Access

The biggest market right now in terms of any sort of programming, accounting or otherwise, his mobile. Most mobile integration is pretty clunky. Unless you’re using a QuickBooks alternative that’s in the top five programs, you can almost be sure that the mobile isn’t going to be top-notch. There are programs though, that were made with mobile and cloud access specifically in mind. This isn’t a bad thing. When you think about it, most small businesses are using either pads or mobile phones to track things like invoices and accounts in real-time. A lot of them don’t have immediate access to a desktop computer while in the field. If they did, they still wouldn’t have that kind of walk-around versatility that a mobile app can provide.

Finding a QuickBooks alternative in this day and age is easier than ever. It’s not like 10 years ago where if you wanted a good solid program for small business and personal enterprise, you were limited to one or two. Now we have every kind of option imaginable. The above criteria are just to ease in the transition. Ultimately, the adaptation of any program takes practice. Some are just easier to practice than others. The choice is yours.