Your employees’ wellbeing should be a business priority, as happy staff can increase productivity, creativity and, as a result, profitability. Treating your staff mean will not keep them keen, which is why it’s vital to create a positive working environment for every team member. Unsure where to start? Read how to improve your employees’ wellbeing.

Create a Collaborative Space

Collaboration can be the cornerstone of business success, as it allows great minds to come together to develop creative ideas. It’s therefore beneficial to create a collaborative space that allows employees to get their creative juices flowing, which will make them feel happier in the workplace whilst boosting business productivity.

Revise the Workspace

Speak to your team to discuss the different ways you can improve the workspace. Providing an improved workspace will not only boost employee morale, but it will allow staff to improve their individual performance. Consider a room’s size, team location, chair to desk ratio and office technologies to create a more efficient office space.

Reduce Noise Pollution

Nothing can be more annoying or distracting than a ringing telephone or the background hum of conversation. Improve concentration levels and employee satisfaction by integrating the right furniture solutions into the office. For instance, invest in furniture that can reduce noise, and install surfaces that absorb acoustics. Also, keep the general office phone away from an open-plan office to eliminate noise.

Up-to-Date Software and Technology

Keeping employee morale isn't difficult, and ensuring they have the most up-to-date software and technology could be enough to make them happy and more productive. Frustrations always arise when old computers run slowly, or software crashes because it's no longer compatible and needs updating, so ensuring your employees are offered the best will make their workload easier to complete, and make them feel valued.

Add Some Colour

Improve employees’ happiness and wellbeing in the workplace and add a splash of colour throughout the office. Green is a great colour to reduce workplace stress, whilst blue will help to create a calming atmosphere whilst improving focus. Add colour by painting the walls in a bold shade or hanging eye-catching artwork.

Encourage Physical Activity

Regular exercise will not only make a person feel happier, but it can also significantly improve a team member’s health, as it can prevent obesity, heart disease and high blood pressure. Encourage employees to ride a bike or walk to work, and install cycle racks, a shower and changing rooms so that they can freshen up before their working day.

A Flexible Workplace

Improve employee morale by providing a more flexible workplace, which allows team members to enjoy different working hours to suit their home-life. New technologies have also made it easier for people to spend less time in the office and work in the comfort of their own home. Telecommuting will also allow staff to spend less time commuting to work, which may improve their concentration and productivity levels.