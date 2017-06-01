Inaugural Innovative Marketing Launch Event

Attend the First Thirsty Thursday Event on June

Oregon Innovative Marketing (OIM), a new group recently formed to invite conversations, help establish connections and host special events for the growing and innovative Central Oregon marketing industry, has announced a kick-off event to be held Thursday, June 8 at Bangers & Brews Sausage House, 5-7pm on Bend’s Westside. The event is FREE and beer and food will be available to purchase.

Marketers, innovators, local businesses and entrepreneurs – anyone who is interested in innovative marketing! – are encouraged to attend, learn more about the group’s vision and contribute ideas.

OIM was conceived by a group of curious and enthusiastic local marketers who yearn for connection with peers, friends and colleagues in the industry and miss the dynamic interaction and diverse education formerly provided by the now-defunct Advertising Federation of Central Oregon.

For more information, contact:

Georell Bracelin , GB2 Agency

541/410-6965 or georell.bracelin@gmail.com