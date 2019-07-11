Income Growth Rate in Deschutes County Among Best in Oregon

Every worker would like to get a raise, but where in the U.S. are people actually seeing the largest annual paycheck gains? SmartAsset, a financial technology company, analyzed Census data over a five-year period to determine the places with the greatest income growth, and Deschutes County ranked among the top places in Oregon.

To see how Deschutes County compares to other leaders in Oregon check out the table below:

These results are part of SmartAsset’s overarching study on the most paycheck friendly places in the U.S. For more information on the study, including the methodology and interactive map, check here: smartasset.com/taxes/oregon-paycheck-calculator#oregon.

