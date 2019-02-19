(Photo | Courtesy of Friends of Family Farmers)

Land, Soil, Water & Farmers: The Future of Sustainable Agriculture in Central Oregon

What does it mean to be farming in the midst of climate change? Can agriculture be a part of the solution? What is the community’s role in building a sustainable food system in Oregon? InFARMation (& Beer!) tackles these questions and more! Join Friends of Family Farmers (FoFF) and Jackson’s Corner for a fun and informative night of panelists and experts in sustainable agriculture as they address land access, soil health, agritourism, and more. FoFF will also be presenting on ways that you can be involved in our work on behalf of family farmers and how you can help shape your local food systems.

Panelists for the first series event “Land, Soil, Water, and Farmers inFARMation” includes:

Linda Anspach, owner and rancher at DD Ranch in Terrebonne.

Carys Wilkins, owner and farmer at Mahonia Gardens in Sisters.

Clare Sullivan, agronomist and Small Farms and Community Food Systems at OSU Extension

InFARMation is an educational and community building event series created by FoFF that has taken place in locations throughout Oregon since 2009. These events connect eaters and farmers around the most important issues impacting healthy local food systems and socially responsible agriculture in Oregon. The events are always free to attend.

Friends of Family Farmers 501(c)3 is the voice for Oregon family farmers who responsibly steward their land and feed our communities. We promote sensible policies, programs, and regulations that protect and expand the ability of family farmers and ranchers to run successful land-based enterprises while providing safe and nutritious food for all Oregonians.

Event Details:

When: Wednesday, February 27

6pm seating available, 6:30-8pm panel and discussion, 8:30pm end

Where: Jackson’s Corner Eastside (1500 NE Cushing Dr.)

Tickets: No tickets necessary. The event is free, food and drinks are available for purchase.

Website: Facebook event https://www.facebook.com/events/311326446161931/