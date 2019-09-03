Why Influencer Marketing Should be the Next Big Thing for Your Business

It is an interesting time to be managing the marketing tasks of any company. There is no longer just an offline aspect to a marketing plan because a successful marketing plan will also include an online component. Additionally, online marketing campaigns now include what are known as influencers. With all the tools at your disposal, let’s talk about what a well-rounded online marketing campaign might consist of as well as go into more depth on how influencers can help a marketing plan achieve its designated goals.

What are the Components of an Online Marketing Campaign?

Online marketing is very popular right now because it continues to deliver measurable results. Suddenly, feedback between a company and their target audience is instant. Shares, comments and likes help you determine how well your product or service is going to fare on the market.

An online marketing campaign begins with search engine optimization. All digital assets must be search engine compliant so they can achieve the highest ranking on the results page in their given categories and keywords. There should be a website, relevant social media accounts and a mobile application. It is believed that the number of users visiting the internet through a mobile device is going to increase. Plus, it seems that Google is beginning to favor websites that are mobile user-friendly, too.

What are Influencers?

So where do influencers fit in all of this new online marketing strategies? The rise in popularity of the internet, software and tech has allowed entrepreneurial-minded individuals to pave their own way and create a new sector of the labor market. Influencers are individuals who figured out how to capture the attention of many online users. Their following creates a loyal community that waits to find out what they are going to do next. Whether they specialize in music, funny video bits or beauty, their community looks forward to new posts, videos or pictures. That anticipation from their large following is what makes them influencers.

What Kind of Influencers Exist?

There are influencers in several business sectors, but the majority of them reside in beauty, fashion and entertainment. A few influencers have focused on producing funny snippets and posting them on their YouTube channels. They have been able to parlay their comedic style into commercials for Jack in the Box and other well-known brands. Some of them stick to working on solo careers as they launch music or acting jobs. In many ways, influencers are the new reality TV stars. MTV enjoyed years of success in the 2000s thanks to their The Hills series. Many of the show’s regulars were able to branch out into fashion and entertainment when the series wrapped.

How Do Influencers Enhance a Marketing Plan?

First and foremost, influencers bring with them their community of loyal followers. One influencer gained fame due to her physical proportions and her resemblance to typical female gaming characters. Eventually, she landed a spot on a video ad for a popular app game. The millions of views led to thousands of downloads. If you are wondering if an influencer can enhance your marketing plan, you simply have to look into those who best fit your brand, messaging and audience.

How do I Get in Touch with an Influencer?

Influencers always list their business contact information on their social media account bios. That is one way to get in touch with them. You can also speak with an agency like Grin . Professional companies often employ the use of software to help make matches according to several factors. This one is considered #1 by many professionals. An all-in-one influencer marketing management solution, its features include recruitment, relationship management and content creation. Then, you can analyze the results, stay in control and manage your campaigns from a centralized location.

What Changes Do I Need to Make if I want to Integrate Influencers?

To integrate influencers into your marketing plan, you do not need to make several changes at once. Simply take one step at a time.

If you are on the fence about integrating an influencer into your marketing plan, you can simply start small. Roll out one campaign in a targeted location, and see what the results deliver thereafter.