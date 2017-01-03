InFocus First EyeCare Practice Adds Innovative New High Definition Lasik Surgery Procedure

(Photo above: Lasik Suite | by Timothy Park)

InFocus EyeCare has become the first Ophthalmology practice in Oregon to offer LASIK surgery using the new iDESIGN System. Recently approved by the FDA, this system generates a high-definition scan of the eye 25 times more precise than traditional methods used to measure and correct vision.

The iDESIGN System acts as the brain of the LASIK procedure, measuring and mapping irregularities of the eye that may impact vision and then creating a personalized LASIK treatment plan based on the unique refractive blueprint of each person’s eyes.

The iDESIGN System captures more than 1,200 data points of the eye in just one three-second scan that can be used to precisely correct vision. In the clinical study for the iDESIGN System, 99 percent of patients experienced little or no difficulty with the clarity of their vision and 97 percent of patients were satisfied with their vision after surgery. In addition, 93 percent of patients had little to no difficulty driving at night.

“The same technology used to measure the accuracy of mirrors in NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has now been applied to the eye with the iDESIGN System, allowing me to take precise measurements prior to LASIK treatment,” said Dr. Ida Alul, an InFocus ophthalmologist who has specialized in LASIK surgery in Central Oregon for over 15 years. “We are excited to be the first practice in all of Oregon to offer this technology to the many people who want vision that will help them enjoy active healthy lives without the hassle of glasses or contacts.”

InFocus EyeCare offers individualized solutions for our community’s unique visual needs. Employing the most current technologies, a team of dedicated staff and doctors help patients choose a individualized vision correction, including LASIK, intraocular lens implants or the latest in specialty contact lenses and premium eyeglasses. Dr. Ida Alul, Dr. Patricia Buehler, Dr. Winter Lewis, Dr. Elizabeth Potvin and Dr. Emily Karben pride themselves on personal attention and the latest in eyecare advancements.

