The Inmate to Employee Experience- Partners in Central Oregon Come Together to Offer Immersive Re-entry Simulation

East Cascades Works (EC Works) is partnering with Changing Patterns and Advanced Reporting to offer an immersive re-entry simulation; providing attendees the opportunity to experience the many challenges faced by those returning to their communities after incarceration. The Oregon Department of Corrections reports that on July 1, 2018 there were 872 individuals living in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties that had returned to their communities from jail or prison.

“Whether you are an employer, a social worker or work within the justice department, we all want a safe and prosperous community for ourselves, family and friends. As community members, we have a responsibility to offer “hand-ups” to those who do not have access to prosocial opportunities, helping them build the life they want.” – Frank Patka, Changing Patterns

Statistics show that recidivism rates; the rates by which a person is likely to reoffend; dramatically reduce when a newly released individual secures employment. As you can imagine however, it is very difficult for those re-entering their communities to find adequate and meaningful work, while simultaneously managing to find transportation, housing and reestablish relationships.

“By implementing a talent strategy that embraces the untapped ex-offender pool, while using consistent individualized assessment of the relevance of the crime to the position, employers provide opportunities and foster a diverse and loyal workforce.” – Elaine Rosenberg, Advanced Reporting

Between 2017 and 2027, Central Oregon is projected to have roughly 137,000 job openings due to growth and replacement needs. Central Oregon is also the fastest projected employment growth region in the state – by 15 percent between 2017 and 2027. The second fastest growing region, the Portland Tri-County area, is projected to grow by 13 percent, while Oregon is projected to grow by 12 percent. At a time when employers struggle to fill vacancies and when the labor pool in Central Oregon continues to shrink, the idea of diversifying the workforce and hiring those with criminal backgrounds continues to grow.

“It is not only essential to engage every possible resource for talent within our community; it is also the logical and right thing to do.” – Heather Ficht, East Cascades Works

During the simulation, you will hear inspiring stories that illustrate the benefits for both employer and employee; and will learn about the financial incentives available to employers who are willing to give someone a second chance.

The Inmate to Employee Experience will take place on Monday, April 8 from 11am-2pm at Central Oregon Community College. This event is free of charge, but space is limited. Register here.

