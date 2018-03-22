Innovation Co-Lab Hosts Funding Bootcamp Workshop

(Photo courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

The Innovation Co-Lab at Oregon State University – Cascades will host a Funding Bootcamp for innovators, entrepreneurs and business owners from 5:30pm-7pm on March 26. The workshop will provide an overview of investment, grants, loans and alternative funding sources for early stage companies. The workshop is free for registrants.

Led by Adam Krynicki, executive director of the Co-Lab, the workshop will include topics such as federal and state, and private grant funding to develop technology; funding sources for startups and small businesses; and alternative methods to growing a startup or existing business.

The workshop will also include a discussion to understand the education and information needs of regional entrepreneurs, and how the Co-Lab can help advance their technologies and business knowledge.

The workshop will take place at the OSU-Cascades Graduate & Research Center, Rm. 209 at 650 SW Columbia Avenue in Bend. Interested entrepreneurs are required to register HERE. For more information, contact adam.krynicki@osucascades.edu.

About OSU-Cascades: Oregon State University’s campus in Bend, Ore., opened in 2016 and features outstanding faculty in degree programs that reflect Central Oregon’s vibrant economy and abundant natural resources. Nearly 20 undergraduate majors, 30 minors and options, and three graduate programs include computer science, energy systems engineering, kinesiology, hospitality management, and tourism, recreation and adventure leadership.

What: OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab Workshop: Funding Bootcamp

Cost: Free, but registration required

Who: Led by Adam Krynicki, director of the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab

When: 5:30-7pm, Monday, March 26

Where: OSU-Cascades Graduate & Research Center, Room 209

650 SW Columbia Avenue in Bend

Info and RSVP: adam.krynicki@osucascades.edu