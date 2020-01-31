Online gambling in Canada is one of the popular entertainment activities in the country. Which another way can you gamble online if not via online casinos? Betting online in Canada is quite complicated. While you have laws that outrightly prohibit online gambling, online gambling activities continue to strive.

Here is the catch! Although Canada has laws that prohibit online gambling in the country, it doesn’t affect offshore gaming servers. What is illegal here is the operation of a web-based gambling site from Canada. In other words, online gambling is not illegal in Canada.

Interesting facts about online Gambling in Canada

Online gambling on an offshore website is not illegal

Web-based online gambling site operation in Canada is prohibited.

In other words, hosting of any online casino site within the shores of Canada is illegal

They are numerous online casinos that accept players who reside in Canada

Gambling at a local casino is illegal

The most trusted casino sites that accept Canadian players are licensed by Malta

Is online gambling safe in Canada?

Yes, it is quite safe. Like you already know most of the offshore sites that accept Canadian players are licensed by the Gambling authorities listed above. Registering on a casino site that is not registered licensed by either Malta or UK gambling Authority is not advisable.

onlinecasinozed.com website review

Based on the complex nature of online gambling in Canada , various websites are offering assistance to Canadian players. One of the casino review sites offering such services is onlinecasinozed.com. This casino review site claims to be one of the best casino review sites in Canada. However, we shall take a critical look at what they have to offer.

Who is Online Casino Zed?

Online Casino Zed is a new and upcoming online casino guide led by experts from Sweden (MediaClever AB).

This team is led by Ermin Rajic SEO of company, who have to spend the last 10+ years in creating best online casino guides for European, Balkan and Oceania online casino players.

Ermins team consists of hundreds of associates in all fields of the IT and online casino industry.

Visit Canadian Online Casino Guide here – onlinecasinozed.com

It is an independent Canadian based website designed by players for players

They investigate and monitor the activities of casino websites

They publish the list of casino websites that offer the best bonuses after a thorough investigation

Online Casino Zed inform Canadian players about the pros and cons of registering on a particular casino website

They aim to keep Canadian players posted with the recent happenings in the gaming world

Why you should trust to Zed?

Apart from being around for quite some time, below are some of the reasons you should trust this online casino guide!

All the casino websites on their page are licensed and regulated by reputable gambling authorities They provide answers to various questions concerning online casinos in Canada The entire casino recommended by this review site is protected by Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption They provide reliable information’s with prove Good for beginners They also provide ways to help players who have gambling problems

The major focus of onlinecasinozed.com is to provide reliable information that will assist Canadian players. They go the extra mile to ensure that all their information is verifiable.

Finally, if you are having problems finding the best online casinos that accept Canadian players, visit onlinecasinozed.com. They have a long list of top online casinos to choose from.

