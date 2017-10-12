International Ocean Film Festival Makes Waves at Bend LaPine Schools

Monday, October 16 Henry C. Lystad, director of International Ocean Film Festival, will present the documentary A Plastic Ocean to Mountain View High School, Pilot Butte Middle School, Pacific Crest Middle School and the Bend International School.

Henry has produced thousands of hours of documentary and educational film screenings in 45 U.S. states, 12 countries and six continents. In Henry’s eyes, educating younger audiences results in a more informed, compassionate society, one that he wishes for his four children to inherit. He and his team look forward to the opportunity to enlighten, educate, inspire and transform Central Oregon students’ to the plight of our oceans, through the eye-opening lens of independent film.

The presentation is held in part by the Tower Theatre Foundation Education Outreach program, LessonPLAN, and precedes the International Ocean Film Festival screening at the Tower Theatre Monday night at 7pm.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.