The Introvert’s Guide to Networking

If you are an introvert and a business owner, you know that your business will bloom or wither based on how good you are at networking. This is a scary dichotomy that may keep you awake at night.

So, what if you decide to sign up for an event where you will be able to network with others in your industry? The anticipation of the event may prove to be just as damaging to your psyche as the actual event, and you may ask yourself at least one of the following questions:

• How will you start up a conversation with a total stranger?

• What are you going to talk about?

• What if you are ignored?

Fortunately, introverts, you can approach networking differently and you do not have to become an outspoken extrovert to do so. The only thing you will need to do is think differently.

Networking is More than a Meet and Greet

At the very core of networking is creating relationships and sustaining them. This means that a meet and greet is simply the first step in what should be a thoughtful and long process. During the meet and greet, you will learn new names, become familiar with new faces and you will make a great first connection. However, the one thing that you do not do at a noisy and crowded networking event is make those new associations deeper.

You must think and go beyond the initial meet and greet to network successfully. As a matter of fact, if this initial type of meeting leaves you absolutely debilitated with anxiety, you do not have to attend them. Instead, go to places where you are the most comfortable and build relationships from there.

It is Always About Quality, Not Quantity

Scientific research tells us that the average person usually keeps a social group around them of about 200 people. These are the people you have built trusted relationships with, and these relationships continue to grow because you really believe in the person’s expertise, dependability or integrity. It is important that you know you can depend on the people in your network, whether they are friends on Facebook or fellow online casino players on Guts.

So, instead of concentrating on how many friends you have on social media sites like LinkedIn, focus on building trustworthy relationships. Always make sure you do what you say you will do and follow through on commitments you make. Make the effort to get to know people, and provide them with something of value so they will learn to trust you.

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone Without Going Crazy

When you are networking, you should do things that scare you. However, these things should not paralyse you. Are you more accustomed to networking with other business owners who are like you? These types of networks are called homophylic networks, and are considered normal. However, it is important that you have different types of people in your network so you will learn new things, stay on top of trends in your industry and learn about new opportunities.

If you are an introvert, stay an introvert. You do not have to become someone you are not, but do not be afraid to venture out of your comfort zone.