IQ Option Review

https://unsplash.com/photos/OCrPJce6GPk

IQ Option has been around since 2013 and it’s known as a reliable online trading platform for many, offering everything there is for clients to trade with — and that pretty much explains why they’ve got millions of clients using their services. When you use IQ Option, you can trade between stocks, options, commodities, forex, ETFs and even cryptocurrencies. It is also regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), ensuring that clients get to trade comfortably and safely on their platform. If you’re looking to find a reputable and trustworthy trading site, read on to find out why IQ Options makes for an excellent choice for investors!

What Can You Trade?

IQ Option doesn’t boast about its broad trading platform for nothing; they’ve got five categories of trades available and within these categories are dozens of selections for clients to make. You can trade and switch around among 17 different types of cryptocurrencies or trade up to 300x leverage and invest with 90 forex trading pairs. You can also trade with price changes of 168 various stocks of up to 30x leverage in the Stocks CFDs category, which helps clients avoid any inconvenient short sale regulations.

Should you be looking at Options, you’ll be glad to know that IQ Option also offers 53 different options, all of which lets you speculate on the changing price dynamics of the hottest trading assets. Finally, clients can also trade among 25 ETF assets and have up to 100x leverage. ETF trading service provided by IQ options allows you to track commodities, indexes, and a basket of assets, enabling investors to speculate based on particular sectors of the entire industry — with so much to offer, it’s no wonder IQ Option is one of the most popular online trading platforms for digital investors.

Demo and Live Account

For beginners, investing while learning on the go probably isn’t the most sensible thing to do — but when you use IQ Option, you get to use a demo account and virtually experiment with an unlimited supply of funds that will replenish itself over and over. This way, you’ll get to take your time to learn all the basics before you start using your own money to trade.

When you’re ready to start trading, you can make a minimum deposit of $10 to open up your actual, live trading account. As soon as you’ve got your live account started, you can access at least 70 kinds of assets on the platform. Over time, you can opt to step things up and upgrade yourself to a VIP account with a minimum deposit of $3,000.

https://unsplash.com/photos/pElSkGRA2NU

Signing Up

You can sign up using either your Facebook, Google+ account or simply sign up using your email account in IQ Option’s signup form. Once you’re in, you can choose to practice any trading strategies or begin trading on your live account. Since everything on the platform is pretty intuitive, you’ll find your way around it and get used to the features in no time — it’s that simple!

How Trading Looks Like

IQ Option provides its clients with an awesome interface. Its got a load of technical indicators such as the simple function of moving averages and or the more complex ones like Bollinger bands. Whenever you’re stuck, you can look for the customer support links or the chat application to get advice from the knowledgeable staff. Then, when you’d like to look back at your trading history for reference, you can just click on the link to access your previous records.

OTN Tokens

Thanks to IQ Option’s partnership with The Open Trading Network, clients are eligible for an added bonus that comes in the form of OTN tokens. The OTN tokens are released weekly and can be used on the IQ Option platform such that clients can use it to cover their commission costs. This way, clients can get rid of commission costs just by trading frequently, which in turn encourages greater trading volume to boost market performance.

Additional Features

IQ Option prides itself on providing top-notch customer services, so you can expect no less than impeccable features when you’re using their online trading platform. Any queries can be directed to the customer service team and you can contact them via email, the online chat or a formal contact form. Their protocol is that they’ll get back to you within 46 seconds and all tickets should be resolved within 24 minutes — you can rest assured that they’ve always got your back, so your trading experience will be as smooth as it can be.

For payment options, clients can easily perform deposits and withdrawals through the diversity of payment services available. Clients can choose between debit services, credit options, online payment processors or even go for bank wire transfer. There’s a lot of flexibility here, which opens up IQ Options to a wide audience; they’ve made it such that anyone can hop on the investment market as long as they’re interested.

Another added feature is that clients can trade on their mobile devices. The mobile application is available for Android and iOS users, and it’s wonderfully developed such that clients can switch over from desktop to mobile without much hassle. Not only are the features largely similar, but users can also choose to get push notifications from the app; you’ll get to tap into the investment market anytime and anywhere, making your trading process a seamless one.

IQ Option is also famous for its trading competitions. These competitions, while sadly exclude European Union residents, are extremely interactive and enjoyable for traders to test their skill sets in this competitive environment. Within 30 minutes and with a virtual fund of $10,000, clients love participating in them because it allows them to pick up new tactics and learn to adapt their strategies under stressful conditions.

For clients looking to learn more about trading, IQ Option provides them with a trove of educational and training materials to improve their trading abilities. The materials cover the basics, intermediate and advanced, so you’ll definitely find what you need here!

Potential Clients

IQ Option doesn’t offer its services to many countries due to local regulations, but it does still have an international focus with a goal to cater to as many world traders. For the most part, traders can trade in currencies like USD, EUR, CNY, GBP, TRY, MYR and IDR among many more. Aside from offering many languages to choose from, clients can get a secure trading experience with IQ Option’s “Know Your Customer” and its Anti-Money Laundering rules. This prevents any scam accounts to be credited because clients must provide personal information and photo identification before withdrawals or deposits can be made.

https://unsplash.com/photos/JrjhtBJ-pGU