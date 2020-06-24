The process of getting out of debt seldom feels as good as the process of getting into it. After all, incurring debt often entails gaining wondrous new items and experiences. It can also mean surviving an illness or solving some other dilemma.

In other words, while being in debt isn’t an ideal situation, getting into debt is sometimes necessary. The key is to do everything possible to avoid letting it get out of control. It can sometimes be prudent to bring in professional assistance in this regard, which brings us to our central question.

Is credit counseling a good idea?

What Is Credit Counseling?

Credit counselors serve a number of functions, some of which are useful before you incur debt. They can help you understand how credit cards work, establish budgets, evaluate your income and of course deal with debt when it’s about to get out of hand.

A good credit counselor will evaluate your situation before prescribing a course of action. They might also recommend debt management, in which they allocate payment to your creditors to simplify your debt repayment process. They can also negotiate lower fees, interest rates and monthly payments on your behalf.

Can Counseling Affect Your Credit?

Certain aspects of credit counseling will impact your credit score in ways both positive and negative. The counselor might determine a smart play for you is to close some accounts to make sure you don’t run those cards up any farther. This can reduce the amount of credit you have available, which can up your credit utilization ratio. Pushed past 30 percent of your available limits, your credit score will reflect that issue.

Closing accounts can also affect the length of your credit history, which is also an integral factor in determining your score. On the other hand, emerging from a management program with cleared accounts sets you up to see tremendous increases in your score — if you continue to manage your finances suitably.

The joys of a lifted burden are not to be underestimated as well. Freedom Debt Relief reviews routinely cite the feeling of liberation people feel knowing their debts are finally being addressed.

So, Is It a Good Idea?

There are a number of factors to consider when seeking an answer to that question. First, debt management — should it be deemed necessary — only works on certain types of accounts. Mortgages, car loans and other types of secured debts are immune. So are federal student loans. Simply put, it works best for credit card debt and unsecured personal loans.

Further, there might be a number of more attractive options if you’re proactive and catch the situation before things begin to spiral out of control. For example, a consolidation loan can be a useful tool in this circumstance. However, your credit score must still be good to qualify for this in most cases.

Another thing to bear in mind is, while basic counseling is often performed pro bono (at no charge), debt management does entail certain costs. You’ll typically encounter a setup fee in addition to monthly fees. Depending upon the amount and the length of your program, this can add up to be quite a bit of money.

Bottom line, when you’re wondering if credit counseling is a good idea, there are both positive aspects of and certain aspects worthy of pondering before deciding to go with it. It’s important to understand credit counseling can only go so far. This is why a good counselor will never promise to fix all of your problems. Nor will they ask you to pay until they’re actively engaged in managing your accounts after determining they can be of benefit to you.