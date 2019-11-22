Is it Worth Getting an Accident Lawyer?

If you get into an accident, should you deal with the insurer on your side and their side yourself or hire an attorney to handle the case? That’s a question that many people wrestle with and have trouble answering.

In this article, we’ll address this question directly to determine what the correct answer is in your case.

Why Would a Lawyer Be Helpful?

Firstly, it’s worth pointing out that the more serious the accident, the more mentally jarring it is. Thinking clearly and representing your own best interests against a clear-minded opposition is an unfair battle. And, with insurance claims, it often a fight to get an acceptable settlement.

Secondly, a houston car accident lawyer is going to know how local insurers handle cases, the settlement amounts they routinely offer and what is a bad deal. This is all information that most people are not going to have any idea about. Indeed, even the procedure is unclear when never having been in an accident before.

Is a General Attorney Different from a Car Accident Attorney?

There are different kinds of attorneys. Some deal with various types of cases, whereas others specifically work in the accident field and represent clients who’ve recently suffered car accidents and are looking to get compensation.

Even within the car accident attorney field, there are lawyers who simply seek a settlement every time and ones that are true trial attorneys.

The former have a record of settling cases and not taking cases to court. Insurers know this, and it changes the offers they make because they know they won’t be heavily challenged.

The latter have a record of taking valid cases to court when the offer from the insurer is inadequate and needs to be challenged legally for their client get their rightful compensation.

Will You Get a Better Deal Through an Attorney?

It depends what type of attorney that you hire. If you retain one who’s an experienced car accident attorney with a history of successful wins in court for their cases, then we’d say that the odds are good.

Why is that? Because the lawyer will know what is a reasonable settlement based on the specifics of the case. They’re not guessing. They’re focused on providing the best representation for their client to secure an insurance payout that’s fair and reasonable.

It’s worth confirming that insurance companies want to settle outstanding claims for as little as possible. This ensures that the insurance premiums they’ve received fully cover the claim payouts. To do that, they want to negotiate hard to pay less.

If you are unfamiliar with how accident claims work, that’s perfect for them! They can make a low-ball offer, and it might get accepted. However, that won’t happen when working with an experienced lawyer who’s used to all the machinations of insurance companies.

While you may not have worked with an attorney before, there’s really nothing to fear. Don’t wait until you are in the middle of negotiations with an insurance company and feeling out of your depth before you make that call.