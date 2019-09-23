Is Telemarketing Still An Efficient Way To Drive Sales?

Boosting sales within your business can be challenging, particularly if you are operating in a saturated market. However, with lead generation companies and a number of other marketing techniques, you can begin to drive sales and nurture leads to help boost your annual revenue and the growth of your business. In this article, we will be looking into whether or not telemarketing is still an efficient way of helping your business to achieve more sales per month.

It is Cost-Effective

When looking at the effectiveness of telemarketing, it is important to look at the costs. The costs of telemarketing are often significantly cheaper than Google Ads, social media and traditional print and are still used by a number of businesses. This is because the return of investment is significantly higher when paired with an effective inbound marketing strategy. Though this can take time to establish within a business, this is the perfect way to achieve the ultimate number of conversions.

Perfect For B2B Companies

Though telemarking is ideal for driving sales, it is better suited for B2B markets than B2C as companies are more likely to respond to sales opportunities. This is key to your marketing strategy as you can then use more corporate terminology when addressing potential clients as this will help to improve conversion rates while building a strong relationship with each client. Telemarketing is the ideal step to take when nurturing leads as it is far more personal than an email or a message on a social media platform. It allows you to strike up a conversation and listen to the needs of the client.

ROI Is Easy To Track

ROI is crucial when looking to drive sales, but it is easy to track when using telemarketing. To calculate the costs of telemarketing, you have to look at the sales revenue generated by the campaign and divide it by the cost, this will then help you to see if you are running at a profit or a loss. This data can then be taken into a number of company finance meetings to see whether or not they are worth using. This is different for a business of every size and therefore it is worth considering before spending a vast amount of money on a campaign.

It Is Fully Customisable

In addition to the higher ROI, there are also a number of options to fully customise a campaign. Whether this is through a fully customisable script or a personalised inbound marketing strategy, you can begin to nurture leads and drive sales on a month by month basis. When you close sales, it may be beneficial to look into what lead them to choose your company as this can help you to better your inbound marketing strategy to benefit the business as well as the customers.

Whether you are running an established business, or you are looking to build up your inbound marketing strategy for a start-up business, there are a number of ways that your business can benefit from a telemarketing campaign. Will you be implementing a campaign in the near future?