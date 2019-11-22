It’s Time to Change Your Office Setup Now

The productivity of your employees doesn’t only rely on their skills and attitudes. Their work environment could also play a huge role in the quality of their output. Therefore, if you start to notice that they’re no longer as productive as they used to be, perhaps, it’s time to change the office layout.

Buy more furniture

It helps to have furniture where your employees can relax. Give them the chance to take a break from work whenever possible. Not everyone can sustain their energy for eight hours a day. Some of them might end up losing interest just a few hours after starting work. Giving them places to relax within the workplace ensures that they can recharge and start over.

Make the employees involved

Even if you have ideas on how the office should look, you can’t decide alone. You need the input from your employees. They know what they want to see in the office and what can inspire them to do better. If your employees have different ideas, you can study them and determine which input to use.

Improve the meeting room

Another reason why your employees aren’t productive is that the meeting rooms aren’t suitable for them. They look dry and boring. You want to make them excited each time you have a meeting. You can purchase an AV display stand so the presentation would be more entertaining. You can also use couches and bean bags instead of round tables. Use colourful wall paintings to inspire everyone to think and bring out their best ideas.

Let go of open offices

You decided to try an open office setting in the past because you thought it would work. It’s a trend that several companies used. After some time, you realized that everyone hates it. Your employees lose their privacy, and they can’t think well. If you believe that the open office setting hampers everyone’s productivity, you need to let go of it.

Rotate the cubicle assignment

If you want everyone to get excited, you can rotate the cubicle assignment. It means that everyone will have the chance to get that corner area. It might be exhausting to keep changing seats often, but most employees won’t mind it. They know that it’s a chance for them to try something new.

Improve communication

Although it’s important to have a good office layout, it’s not the only thing you have to consider. You also need to check the level of communication of the employees at work. It’s possible that they don’t talk to each other and it affects the output. You also have to improve how you talk to them. Connect with every employee on a personal level so you will know how to make them work harder.

Make it a habit to keep changing office layouts depending on the mood of the employees, and to try new trends that might work. Keep everyone’s excitement alive while working.

