JD Neel Construction Wins Eight Awards in Central Oregon Builders Association Tour of Homes

Oregon building company takes home Best of Show and Green Building Award among other prestigious awards for Redmond home

JD Neel Construction, a Central Oregon custom home builder, took home eight coveted awards in the annual Central Oregon Builders Association Tour of Homes. The home that won is located in Redmond and swept its price category, taking home the Green Building Award, Best of Show, Best Architectural Design, Best Kitchen, Best Master Suite, Best Value and Best Feature for its Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) design.

The division ($625-650,000) was very competitive and JD Neel’s home in the Redmond neighborhood of Redtail Ridge took all but one award in the category.

“I’m not surprised that this home was honored in the awards this year – it has a thoughtful, livable design that is both unique and functional at the same time,” said Rob Davis, JD Neel’s broker partner at Harcourts the Garner Group Real Estate, the presenting sponsor of the 2017 Tour. Rob is a licensed broker in the State of Oregon. “It has everything buyers are looking for right now in Central Oregon, including a welcoming, spacious kitchen and a convenient ADU for guests and family.”

JD Neel Construction is owned by Jason Neel, who has been in the home construction industry for 25 years as a framing contractor and home builder. He incorporated JD Neel Construction in 1991 and has a proven record of excellence in designing and managing building and construction projects in Central Oregon. Neal says clients who work with his company gain access to a trusted team of local experts through his partnership with Rob Davis, Oregon native and GREEN-certified broker with Harcourts The Garner Group. The company is currently constructing several homes in the Hidden Hills and Valley View neighborhoods in Redmond as well.

Each year, the Central Oregon Builders Association showcases the finest homes in Central Oregon during the Tour of Homes, traditionally held on the third and fourth weekends in July. This year’s tour featured 50 homes in several price categories across the Central Oregon region.

