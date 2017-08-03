Join Bend-La Pine Schools’ Team Job Fair at Bend Senior High School

(Photo courtesy of Bend-La Pine Schools)

Bend-La Pine Schools, the second largest employer in Central Oregon, is currently hiring for a wide range of classified staff positions that offer competitive wages, excellent benefits and a variety of working hours. Community members are invited to explore the numerous career opportunities during an interactive Job Fair Monday, August 7 from 3 to 7pm at Bend Senior High School.

“All staff members in Bend-La Pine Schools from custodians to nutrition service workers to bus drivers – have the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of local students,” said Superintendent Shay Mikalson. “We are excited to be hiring more staff members to join us in this important work.”

Available positions include:

Nutrition services employees

Bus drivers

Custodians

Educational assistants

Attendees will be able to take a bus for a drive, tour our production kitchen and ask questions of current staff members. Human Resources staff members will be on hand to answer questions about benefits and employment and to help interested individuals begin the application process via onsite computers. Some available positions include the opportunity to have summers and other school breaks off; other positions include generous time-off packages.

Click here to see a complete list of current available positions https://www.applitrack.com/bend/onlineapp/