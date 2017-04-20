Join Central Oregon Locavore for Love Your Locals April 22

Central Oregon Locavore is all about local; locally pastured eggs and meat, locally grown produce, and locally crafted products, but also local economy and community! We believe that a strong community depends on neighborly support, financial backing, and cooperation.

Our Love Your Locals event celebrates and encourages this strong community!

Love Your Locals is a one-day event hosted by Locavore dedicated to spreading the word about supporting your community and neighbors by shopping locally and frequenting your neighbors’ businesses.

In the past, we used Love Your Locals as a tool for demoting Valentine’s Day hallmark gifts and promoting locally-crafted meaningful gifts. This year, we have a new approach.

We are hosting Love Your Locals on April 22 or Earth Day to demonstrate the need to support local year-round to care for our local business people by supporting high quality service, craft, product, and interactions and as a positive impact on the health of the environment (decreasing transportation and focusing on sustainable purchasing).

This year, we are partnering with Make Local Habit and Localize Bend to promote local businessesand to encourage the entire Central Oregon community to consume local over commercial, to think consciously about purchasing decisions, and to create positive change with their dollars.

Our theme this year is “Support Local Every Day.” We are partnering with local businesses that provide day-to-day and daily life maintenance products and services to encourage the community to support local on a daily basis. These businesses will bedonating a portion of their proceeds back to Locavore.

Would you please join our mission of Support Local Every Day?

Visit these participating businesses on Saturday, April 22: 123 Ramen, Bethlyn’s Global Fusion, Dudley’s Bookshop, RockinDaves Bistro and Backstage Lounge, Savory Spice Shop, Strictly Organic, Cathy’s Cleaners, Westside Pharmacy, Humm Kombucha, and Angelina’s Organic Skincare. Also, book an appointment at Hawthorn Healing Center on Monday April 23 or Tuesday April 24 and Locavore will receive a portion on the proceeds.

www.centraloregonlocavore.org