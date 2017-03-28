Join Oregon State University Extension Service

(Photo above: Gerry Marcyk-NWX Gardener courtesy of Oregon State University)

Gardening at NorthWest Crossing Community Garden

The Central Oregon chapter of OSU Master Gardeners invite you to join them gardening at NorthWest Crossing Community Garden. Reservations for a raised garden bed is a Lottery System. To participate in the lottery, email tinaburnside@bendcable or sandislawosky@yahoo.com by April 15 and include your phone number.

They will do a blind draw for the available beds on April 15 and notify you via email or phone with your bed number.

Opening Day is Saturday, April 29 at 9:30am. Last year’s Gardeners in good standing have been contacted to rent their same bed for this season and will not participate in the lottery.

Date: Saturday, April 29 2017

Time: 9:30am

Location: NWX Crossing Community Garden is at the corner of NW Crossing Drive and NX Discovery Park Drive next to the dog park in Bend

Bend Cost: Raised bed (4′ x 12′) is $30, $25 for seniors 65+

Contact: Tina Burnside

Phone: 541.318.0426

E-mail: tinaburnside@bendcable.com

Contact: Sandi Slawosky

Phone: 541.410.8376

E-mail: sandislawosky@yahoo.com