June Business Registrations in Bend up 21% from 2017

Entrepreneurs registered 301 new businesses in Bend, Oregon, in June a 21% increase over registrations in June 2017. Bend continued to lead the way in large city business registrations, with one business registered in February for every 303 residents, the highest rate of business registration among larger Oregon cities. Statewide, the average was a new business for every 690 residents.

So far in 2018, Bend entrepreneurs have registered 1,864 businesses, versus 1,773 through June in 2017.

“This big of an increase over last year is a nice surprise. Last year, registrations slowed considerably during the summer. In spite of tight labor and commercial real estate markets, Bend entrepreneurs aren’t slowing down a bit,” said business attorney Jeff Eager.