Junior Achievement Announces Financial Literacy Partnership with OnPoint Community Credit Union

(OnPoint associates volunteer at JA BizTown | Photo courtesy of Junio Achievement of Oregon & SW Washington)

Junior Achievement (JA) of Oregon and SW Washington received a $20,000 grant from OnPoint Community Credit Union in support of financial literacy education.

The grant will be used toward Junior Achievement’s In-Class Programs and JA Finance Park programs which provide practical information about personal finance, money management and careers. Junior Achievement offers turnkey solutions for financial literacy and career readiness through volunteer-led classroom-based and blended classroom and experiential programs.

“April was Financial Literacy Month and OnPoint is coming through for our community as they always do,” said Ryan Deckert, president of Junior Achievement. “Junior Achievement appreciates OnPoint’s partnership in providing area young people with knowledge, skills and experiences to be money smart.”

The grant was awarded as a part of OnPoint’s financial education initiative and will impact over 500 students across the area this year.

“OnPoint is proud to strengthen our relationship with Junior Achievement and positively impact students across Oregon and SW Washington,” remarked Rob Stuart, OnPoint Community Credit Union president and CEO. “By increasing access to programs, we have an opportunity to inspire students’ growth and development as they learn to manage their money, plan for their futures and make smart choices.

OnPoint will be recognized as the Presenting Sponsor of the Junior Achievement Bowl-a-Thon May 3-5 in Portland and May 30 in Bend.

