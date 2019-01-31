Juniper Ridge Management Advisory Board Openings

The City is recruiting for seven community members for the Juniper Ridge Management Advisory Board. The board will be a temporary committee appointed by the Bend City Council and tasked with determining next steps for the 500-acre City-owned, industrial-zoned site known as Juniper Ridge. The committee work will include:

Developing a vision, land disposition strategy and framework plan for Juniper Ridge, for consideration and adoption by the Bend City Council.

Reviewing existing Juniper Ridge documents including the Employment Sub-District use table, CC&Rs, design guidelines, intergovernmental agreements and recommending amendments and changes as needed after appropriate legal and planning review and other consent requirements.

Creating an in-depth plan to implement the Juniper Ridge vision and framework. This will include a subdivision plan timed to coincide with the construction timeline for the North Interceptor Sewer Line.

Applicants with expertise in the areas of real estate, finance, industrial land development, economic development, business and related fields are encouraged to apply.

Up to two of the seven appointed members may reside outside of Bend City limits. At least one appointee must reside within the Boyd Acres Neighborhood Association.

Juniper Ridge Management Advisory Board applications will be accepted until 5pm on Friday, March 1 and can be found at bendoregon.gov/committees

bendoregon.gov/JuniperRidge