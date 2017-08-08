Katalyst Kampus Your Mortgage & Business School

Kathy Kemper-Zanck, a Central Oregonian since 1967, is the proud creator of an online mortgage school.

“We landed in Madras after my father graduated from medical school and was looking for a place to call home and set up shop,” explains Kemper-Zanck about her entrance to the High Desert.

“I have enjoyed white-water rafting Oregon’s rivers, skiing Mt. Bachelor, boating on the vast array of lakes and attempting to garden. Most recently I have enjoyed 10 years in the mortgage industry after being recruited away from my nine years of teaching in the Sisters School District.”

Kemper-Zanck received her bachelors from Oregon State University and masters in education from Eastern University. Married with a son and step-daughter she was a Rotarian for five years in Sisters and in Bend. She was the creator and the fundraiser of the 18-hole Hyzer Pines Disc Golf Course in Sisters.

However, her most exciting life event is being the founder and owner of Katalyst Kampus-Your Mortgage and Business School, which recently launched in the fall of 2016. “My school is nationwide 100 percent online mortgage school which is the conduit for new mortgage professionals to enter the industry,” she explains.

“I started the company after I witnessed numerous new people coming into the industry, but not making it. After some research and three trips to Vegas to mortgage conventions talking to hundreds in the industry, it was very apparent that training was severely lacking everywhere to help people succeed getting into the industry.

“Only one out of five make it and that became an unacceptable ratio for me. I knew I could do something about it since I knew mortgage and I know how to teach. The epiphany hit me flying home from Kauai, spring break 2014. I wrote the general school’s curriculum on the flight home and I never looked back.”

The school’s content is equivalent to taking five to seven college credits and it takes two to four months for students to get through the 12 chapters. The school currently costs $995.

“Since the school is on auto-pilot, I also work at Paramount Residential Mortgage Group (PRMG) as a loan officer. But my first student already has a job in the mortgage industry! I anticipate eventually have 200 to 400 students each year nationwide.”

Kathy can be reached at kkemperzanck@prmg.net or kathy@katalystkampus.com

Location:/Website: 100% online: www.katalystkampus.com