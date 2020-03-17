Keep Your Little Feline Comfortable at Home With These Tips

Cats have been a beloved pet for humans for thousands of years. Now, it’s no trick to make a cat end up being comfortable and in-love with your company and surrounding. Although, it still is important in many senses. I mean, who doesn’t love to have a pet cat around their home? But what if you aren’t able to make your little feline comfortable enough inside the home, resulting in having them leave? Don’t worry, that’s not a common case, but still, it’s possible if you neglect your little cat. There are some simple ways explained below – that you can adopt to keep your cat comfortable at home.

Image Source: https://images.pexels.com/photos/1056251/pexels-photo-1056251.jpeg?auto=compress&cs=tinysrgb&dpr=2&h=750&w=1260

Make an Outdoor Connection

So cats love going outdoors and wandering around, whether it’s a wild cat or a homey one. But since their safety is never assured outdoors, it’s hard to let them stay out and safe at the same time, right? This doesn’t mean that you have to keep them locked indoors! Instead, making an outdoor connection for your cats to make them feel the outdoor views right inside the home would give them a sense of comfort. For this, you can introduce your feline to a window, door or even a screen porch. This would give your little feline a healthy sense of hearing and smelling the life outside while staying comfortable in your home.

DIY Hideouts for the Little Feline

When cats roam in nature, it’s common for them to find a hideout. This hideout helps them stay hidden from any stranger, passerby, and animal, allowing them to conceal their presence from them. Now to keep your feline comfortable in your home, you must arrange a hideout for them. There are a variety of different DIY hideout options available to create for your little cat, inside the home. This includes DIY options like creating fabric tunnels, arranging pull books hideout at the front of a shelf or creating a fort by draping a blanket or towel on a table.

Provide Them Scratching Materials

Cats are usually looking for some scratching material to sharpen their nails. These sharp nails are the major source of allowing them to climb a tree or any long surface faster. And since that’s essential to keep your feline comfortable at home, they might consider the walls or your furniture as one of their scratching materials . But you wouldn’t want your furniture and walls destroyed, right? So, you should provide them with a separate suitable scratching material. You can create such scratching material through corrugated cardboard, natural rope fibers or even carpets.

Look for a Suitable Litter Box

Whether a cat wants to go to the bathroom in complete privacy or they want to keep their presence public, a litter box is one of their priority requirements. Now, since young felines or the ones that live in nature tend to relieve themselves in different locations – leaving the scent of their presence. So it’s important to consider placing not one but various litter boxes around the home. Wherever you feel that your cat likes to roam, you can place a litter box there. Also, when it comes to buying a litter box, you must choose the most suitable one for your little cat. So in terms of finding the right box , it’s highly beneficial to go through some online reviews and make use of them. This would give you a better idea of what is more considered and preferred by other cat owners. And then, you’ll have some suitable options to choose a litter box from – and you can go with the best one according to your needs.

Notice Their Activities

Little felines are not very comfortable with everything in a new home and might get stressed about the little things that they don’t find suitable. In cases like these, you must keep an eye on every little action of your little cat. This would help you determine what disturbs your little cat, and then you can make changes accordingly . And as much as you can notice your little felines stressing factors, it would help you the most in making your cat feel at home – a lot faster and easier.

Love Your Little Cat

The last, but yet the simplest way to make your cat feel comfortable at your home is to love them as much as you can. The love, attention, and care you give to your cat ends up making them feel happier and more comfortable in your home. Now it might not seem the most effective way to do so for everyone, but it’s a fact that domestic cats crave for human love and attention. So once you would pay attention to them and spend time with them by snuggling, petting and playing with them every day, you’ll see how it would work like wonders!

Cats are everyone’s favorite! We all love to cuddle and play with them, right? But only if you once pet a feline is when you’ll know how to make them feel comfortable at home with you. And that’s surely not that big of a struggle, if only you adopt some easy methods – it’ll be easier for you to comfort your little feline at home.