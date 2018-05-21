Keeping Business in Bend

(Photo above: (L-R) Simply Baked Christy Hicks’ Leslie Cramer and Cheryl Parton and Sophistiplate LLC’s Gary Seehoff and Daniel Seehoff | Photos Courtesy of Simply Baked Christy Hicks)

Sophistiplate, LLC., a rapidly growing designer and supplier of entertaining-based serve ware products based in Laguna Beach, California, has successfully completed the acquisition of Simply Baked by Christy Designs, a Bend, Oregon-based company.

Simply Baked began eight years ago with a single line of decorative paper baking cups and has grown to offer a full range of on-trend, high-end, disposable entertaining items nationally and internationally. Products range from serve ware, to barware, to cookware and bakeware, including many eco-friendly and bio-degradable options.

“By combining Simply Baked by Christy Designs, disposable entertaining products with Sophistiplates disposable tableware, we complete the party. We strengthen both portfolios and our relationships with independent retailers, making us a much deeper strategic partner to our customers. It also allows us to leverage resources and invest in product development, future innovation and design,” said Sophistiplate co-founder and CEO Daniel Seehoff.

The company will continue to grow both brands, designing offerings so that a complete disposable party can be curated in a “mix-and-match” fashion.

“Our customers love our design-forward product, and we will now be able to tell a complete story, offering them a ‘soup-to-nuts’ disposable entertaining solution that is beautiful and makes life easy,” explained Christy Hicks, founder of Simply Baked by Christy Designs.

The two companies share a similar brand aesthetic and ethos. Both are focused on enhancing disposable products to allow entertaining to become easier while still providing elegance and creativity to any occasion.

All marketing, sales, office and operational functions will be consolidated in Bend, Oregon. All jobs will remain local.

Simply Baked by Christy Designs, LLC was founded in 2010 by Christy Hicks, it all started with a paper baking cup and a consulting trip to China. Over the past few years, the company has grown to distribute product all around the U.S. as well as multiple other countries. They have become a household name throughout the country and have grown to employ ten people in Bend.

sophistiplate.com • simplybaked.us