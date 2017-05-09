Keller Williams Central Oregon Volunteers to Serve the Community.

(Photo above: Last year’s Red Day was at Bethlehem Inn | courtesy of Keller Williams)

Keller Williams Central Oregon associates chose to “Give Where They Live” as part of RED Day, Keller Williams’ annual day of service on Thursday, May 11 dedicated to renewing, energizing and donating to local communities.

As part of the RED Day effort, Keller Williams Central Oregon will spend the day working at Harmony Farms(Sisters),Equine Outreach(Bend), and along HWY 97 from Bend to Redmond.

Harmony Farm Sanctuary was built to create a safe place for rescued and adopted animals. They provide rehabilitation when needed and a forever home. Their animals include pot-bellied pigs, horses, donkeys, goats, chickens, ducks, sheep, dogs, cats and even bunnies. Red Day volunteers with help with much need maintenance of the grounds and fences.

‘I want people to get the chance to experience the unconditional love, healing, joy and intelligence animals can offer. It is with small, everyday acts of love and kindness no matter the species, that the world becomes a better place,” says Harmony Founder Robine Bots.

Equine Outreach facilitates the rescue, rehabilitation, and permanent placement of abused, neglected and unwanted equines, and promotes equine awareness and responsible guardianship. Red Day Volunteers will help with maintenance of stalls and grounds.

‘There is nothing more rewarding than seeing our newly rescued friends find loving homes and regain their trust,” says Equine Founder Joan Steelhammer.

The Adopt-A-Highway program provides an opportunity for volunteers to clean up litter and remove noxious weeds along state highways. Red Day Volunteers will provide much needed trash cleanup of Highway 97 between Bend to Redmond.

““RED Day just happens to be a one-day expression of the constant state of the Keller Williams culture. We see a need, discover who can meet it and get it done. We believe that people can and should come together to achieve extraordinary things to help others,” said Wendy Adkisson, team leader, Keller Williams Central Oregon.

Since the first RED Day in 2009, Keller Williams associates have given hundreds of thousands of hours of community service through activities ranging from food and blood drives to rebuilding homes and schools for community members in need.

The Keller Williams Central Oregon Market Centers, are located in Bend at 123 SW Columbia Street, in Redmond at 875 SW Rimrock Way, Suite 102 and in Sisters. These are full-service real estate firms with 105 sales associates working in Bend, Redmond, Sisters, La Pine, Prineville, Madras and Warm Springs.

Keller Williams Realty, Inc.:

Austin-Texas based Keller Williams Realty, Inc. is the largest real estate franchise by agent count in the world with more than 790 offices and 134,000 associates across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. In 2015, Training Magazine named Keller Williams the No. 1 training organization across all industries in the world.

Since 1983, Keller Williams has grown exponentially and continues to cultivate an agent-centric, education-based, technology-driven culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. The company also provides specialized agents in luxury homes, commercial and farm and ranch properties.