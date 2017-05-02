Kemple Children’s Clinic: Get A White Hot Price On Teeth Whitening & Support A Good Cause

Kemple Memorial Children’s Dental Clinic announces the launch of its 13th annual Brighter Smiles Campaign, which runs May 1 through June 30.

For two months each year, Kemple Clinic, a Bend-based nonprofit, collaborates with a large number of Central Oregon dentists to bring the Brighter Smiles Campaign to the community. Patients pay just $200, a 50 percent savings, for professional teeth whitening services and all money raised during the campaign supports Kemple Clinic’s mission to provide high quality, no-cost dental care to children and young adults in Central Oregon whose oral health is at risk. Kemple Clinic also provides dental screenings and dental sealant applications at schools and community venues throughout the year, free of charge.

The State of Oregon is ranked among the worst in the nation for oral health. Dental pain impacts children’s ability to learn and focus in school, and is the cause of increased absenteeism in schools across the state. The Brighter Smiles Campaign, which Kemple Clinic hopes will raise $35,000 this year, ensures Central Oregon children and young adults get the dental care they need along with oral health education that instills a lifetime of healthy habits.

The campaign is one of the largest fundraising efforts Kemple undertakes each year and the timing of it is intentional, explains Suzanne Browning, Kemple Clinic’s Executive Director. “From graduations to weddings to family reunions, summer is filled with photo opps. The Brighter Smiles Campaign is the perfect opportunity to get your smile camera-ready at a great price and for a great cause.”

During the course of the fundraiser, Kemple Clinic provides all whitening product to participating dentists, who then donate all funds to Kemple Clinic’s work. Patients can take advantage of the discounted whitening services by simply contacting their dental provider to see if they are participating in the Brighter Smiles Campaign and then scheduling an appointment before the end of June. To learn more about the Brighter Smiles Campaign and for a list of dentists participating in this year’s fundraiser, please visit http://kempleclinic.com/events/brighter-smiles-campaign/.

Kemple Memorial Children’s Dental Clinic

Kemple Clinic was founded in 1998 by retired dentist and long-time Bend resident, Dr. H.M. Kemple. Dr. Kemple’s goal as founder was to eliminate pediatric oral disease. To this day, Kemple Clinic strives to support that mission by providing free, high quality, on-site dental treatments to at-risk youth (ages 3-25). We offer these uninsured, underinsured and/or underserved individuals free, full-service dental hygiene appointments at the Kemple Clinic facility. For acute dental needs, Kemple works with over 70 volunteer dentists to deliver urgent and critical dental treatment services to these at-risk individuals. Kemple Clinic also offers comprehensive Screen & Seal Programs: convenient dental screenings, fluoride and sealant applications, and preventative education at community locations throughout Central Oregon. Kemple is the only non-profit in the region that provides these services, because it believes that improving the health and well-being of all children and young adults in the community creates a strong, healthy workforce and a vibrant economy.

www.kempleclinic.org