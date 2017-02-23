Kevin Kubota to Lead Photography Tour of the Southern Island of New Zealand

Local photographer and educator, and owner of Kubota Photo-Design Inc., Kevin Kubota, will be leading a photography tour of the Southern Island of New Zealand this October. Kevin has been an internationally recognized photographer and educator for over 15 years.

He and his wife, Clare, have led several photography workshops to Italy, Africa and Bolivia. These workshops are open to photographers of all levels and their spouses/friends. Kevin says, “Our goal is to inspire others by exposing them to another culture and new, amazing experiences. Our lives have been greatly enhanced by our world travels and it’s awesome to share that experience with others who have a passion for photography.”

The tour is 10 days and includes a glacier plane ride and hot air balloon ride (weather permitting). Dates are October 6-16, 2017. Early bird pricing is $4,150 per person (double occupancy). Price will go up by $350 after March 3.