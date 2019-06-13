Job hunting is one of the most tiring and frustrating things anyone can do. Although numerous companies and organizations are looking for fresh talent to hire, finding such job postings can be quite a challenge. One way to find such job openings is by being proactive when looking for work and have a great resume ready to go when you find your perfect role. Take a look at this Australian resume template to get you started. Here are a few tips and tricks on how to kickstart your job search.

Be Open-Minded And Ready To Learn

Most skills acquired from various industries and companies can be transferred/applied in other fields as well. Working on these skills can help you secure a job in another field and even propel you to a successful career path you never imagined before. You however should have an open mind to be able to venture into the unknown and succeed.

Readiness to learn is a virtue every job seeker should possess. In addition to having an open mind, you should be willing to take on additional certifications and education to sharpen your skills. You can either take up classes with a local institution or sign up for low-cost or free courses online. Canvas Network and Udemy are examples of MOOC platforms that offer information and insight freely through webinars. Lynda.com is another platform you can sign up with for professional certifications.

Should you choose to take this route, ensure prospective employers know your plans and what you are doing to develop/advance your skillset. You can do this during an interview process or job applications. This should help the potential employer see how committed and ambitious you are.

Don’t limit your job search to one area alone. If you have been hunting for a job for months, you might as well consider a different location where your skillset is in demand. Of course, you might have to relocate to be able to work. While this can be a hustle, it is better than staying jobless. Relocating to a new area might be your ticket to a successful career.

Set Both Short And Long-Term Objectives

It’s important that you set realistic goals when looking for a job. To be on the safe side, assess the current market or work condition, and present job opportunities. Do these fulfill short-term or long-term goals? Once you have an answer for this, you can then start assessing other factors such as contacts, experience, and the necessary skill set to help you move forward. If your current work situation doesn’t seem to point you to your long-term goals, you should then reassess the situation. Take a step back and reassess everything.

Never disregard internships or entry-level jobs if they have a potential for growth. While it might seem like a step back, such opportunities will have better results in the future. The job opportunity also provides a means to gain experience too. You might also want to venture into the ‘gig economy too’. Freelance work helps you grow your skill set while maintaining a work routine.

If none of the above seems to work, why not consider starting a small business. You could start by offering services for the skills you already have, or even turn your hobby into a business. Becoming the handyman in your neighborhood might be a good start as well. As long as you own and operate a business, potential employers will see a demonstration of skills such as:

Communications Time management Project management Web development Customer service

Continue assessing your situation and make the necessary adjustments to succeed. Honesty and willingness to venture in the unknown are clear signs that you are thirsty to succeed.

Network Extensively

Job alerts and Workopolis aren’t enough to help you find a new job. You still need to interact with other people and network to improve your chances of landing a job. Some of the best ways to build a network are by attending professional seminars, workshops, and presentations. You will not only learn a lot by attending such but also have a better chance to meet potential employers among other connections.

Information interviews is another approach you could use. This method enables you to connect with industry experts and get to ask questions about them too. This helps you learn about other industries and companies that could be in need of your skills. You could also earn referrals and industry knowledge from using this networking approach.

Consider volunteer work to expand your network of professionals and exposure as well. Here, you will meet like-minded people and most importantly, be able to demonstrate your skills. It is also through volunteering that you’ll discover other abilities and interests you probably didn’t think you had.