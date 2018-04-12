KIDS Center & MountainStar Announce Annual Blue Ribbon Campaign in Honor of April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month

KIDS Center (Kids Intervention and Diagnostic Service Center) and MountainStar Family Relief Nursery will kick off the Blue Ribbon Campaign on April 1, 2018. The Blue Ribbon Campaign coincides with April’s “National Child Abuse Prevention Month.”
The Blue Ribbon Campaign began in 1989 as one woman’s tribute to her grandson when she tied a blue ribbon on her car antenna to symbolize his bruises, after he died at the hands of his mother’s abusive partner. This campaign was brought to Central Oregon in 1997 to raise awareness of the epidemic of child abuse in our community. In addition to awareness, the Blue Ribbon Campaign also focuses on educating individuals and groups on how to better protect children in their lives, as well as our community from child abuse.
Almost 50,000 blue ribbons along with educational materials and posters will be distributed throughout the community in April. People are encouraged to wear a blue ribbon to show support for the awareness and prevention of child abuse.
Inside The Bulletin on Sunday, April 1, readers will find a Blue Ribbon newsletter and a wearable blue ribbon. There will also be several Blue Ribbon Trees decorated around Central Oregon.
As part of our 2018 Blue Ribbon Campaign, we are asking adults to “Speak Up and Save a Child.” It is a call for the adult community to take an active role in protecting the children of Central Oregon. By simply taking a child abuse prevention training, adults raise awareness of child abuse in our community and create a safer environment for all children.
KIDS Center and MountainStar have the honor to award five community partners for their outstanding commitment to preventing child abuse in Central Oregon, as our 2018 Prevention Partners of the Year! Each has dedicated valuable resources and time to learn how to better protect children, as well as provide concrete support for families in crisis. The following organizations have been selected:
Bend – La Pine School District, High Desert ESD Early Intervention, Columbia Bank of Madras, Asamblea Apostólica de
Madras, NeighborImpact Head Start in Crook County. Congratulations for your outstanding work in
preventing child abuse!
Several special events are scheduled for the month of April and are outlined below. For more information about the Blue Ribbon Campaign, child abuse prevention and other events in April, visit kidscenter.org or mtstar.org/april.
Blue Ribbon Sponsors: Bend Broadband, Bend Garbage & Recycling, East Bend Dental, Selco Community Credit Union, Morgan Stanley, and Pahlisch Homes.
April Community Events 2018
Free Movie Event
April 21, 10am The Pine Theater Prineville
Movie: Jumanji
Children and their caregivers are invited to this free movie event hosted by For the Children: Crook County’s child abuse prevention team. Attendees will receive information on local child abuse prevention resources and tools. Please call 541-788-5556 for more information.
Madras Coffee Cuppers
April 20, Friday, 8-9am – 122 NE 10th St. Madras
Meet the MountainStar Madras team and explore our therapeutic classrooms while listening to a short presentation about MountainStar’s child abuse prevention work and find out how to get involved. Coffee and pastries provided.
Let’s Talk About It
April 10, Tuesday, (English) 3-5pm – KIDS Center; May 16, Wednesday, (Spanish) 5-7pm – Jefferson County Health Department
During this training, participants learn what is developmentally appropriate sexual behavior in children 2-7 years
old. Adults learn how to start the conversation about sexual abuse, body safety and how to appropriately respond to sexual behaviors in children.
Community Pints
Deschutes Brewery’s Downtown Bend Pub or Tasting Room
Every Tuesday in April, Deschutes Brewery will donate $1 of every pint sold to KIDS Center. Visit Deschutes
Brewery’s Downtown Pub or Tasting Room each Tuesday and support KIDS Center.
April 17, Tuesday, 11am-10pm
April 24, Tuesday, 11am-10pm
Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children®
Adults receive tools for recognizing the signs of sexual abuse and responding to suspicions. They also learn
simple ways to minimize opportunities for abuse in organizations and in our community. More than 10,000
adults have been trained in Central Oregon over the last 11 years. Sign up at kidscenter.org
Bend – Held at KIDS Center
April 24, 4-7pm, Tuesday (English)
April 30, 4-7pm, Monday (Spanish)
Prineville- Held at Crook County Library
April 12, 4-7pm, Thursday (English)
May 8, 4–7pm, Tuesday (Spanish)
Madras- Held at Jefferson County Health Department
April 17, 4-7pm, Tuesday (Spanish)
April 26, 5-8pm, Thursday (English)
MountainStar Tours
Take a tour to learn what it takes to prevent child abuse in Central Oregon. See how MountainStar decreased
the risk of abuse in families by 70% in just six months. Learn about what ACE’s are and why we focus on babies
and toddlers. Sign up for a tour or to donate, visit mtstar.org.
Bend – April 11, Wednesday 8-9:15am
Bend – April 17, Tuesday 4-5:15pm
Madras – April 11, Wednesday 11:15am–12:30pm
Prineville – April 11, Wednesday 4–5:15pm
Tour of KIDS Center
Spend one hour learning about KIDS Center during our in-depth facility tour. You will have a chance to see it
through a child’s eyes and meet some of our wonderful staff who evaluate and interview the children that visit.
See some of the therapy practices we use first-hand and understand how we help over 600 children annually.
Sign up at kidscenter.org or contact Joni at KIDS Center 541-306-6063 for more information.
April 12, Thursday 12-1pm
April 25, Wednesday 5–6pm