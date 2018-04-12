KIDS Center & MountainStar Announce Annual Blue Ribbon Campaign in Honor of April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month

KIDS Center (Kids Intervention and Diagnostic Service Center) and MountainStar Family Relief Nursery will kick off the Blue Ribbon Campaign on April 1, 2018. The Blue Ribbon Campaign coincides with April’s “National Child Abuse Prevention Month.”

The Blue Ribbon Campaign began in 1989 as one woman’s tribute to her grandson when she tied a blue ribbon on her car antenna to symbolize his bruises, after he died at the hands of his mother’s abusive partner. This campaign was brought to Central Oregon in 1997 to raise awareness of the epidemic of child abuse in our community. In addition to awareness, the Blue Ribbon Campaign also focuses on educating individuals and groups on how to better protect children in their lives, as well as our community from child abuse.

Almost 50,000 blue ribbons along with educational materials and posters will be distributed throughout the community in April. People are encouraged to wear a blue ribbon to show support for the awareness and prevention of child abuse.

Inside The Bulletin on Sunday, April 1, readers will find a Blue Ribbon newsletter and a wearable blue ribbon. There will also be several Blue Ribbon Trees decorated around Central Oregon.

As part of our 2018 Blue Ribbon Campaign, we are asking adults to “Speak Up and Save a Child.” It is a call for the adult community to take an active role in protecting the children of Central Oregon. By simply taking a child abuse prevention training, adults raise awareness of child abuse in our community and create a safer environment for all children.

KIDS Center and MountainStar have the honor to award five community partners for their outstanding commitment to preventing child abuse in Central Oregon, as our 2018 Prevention Partners of the Year! Each has dedicated valuable resources and time to learn how to better protect children, as well as provide concrete support for families in crisis. The following organizations have been selected:

Bend – La Pine School District, High Desert ESD Early Intervention, Columbia Bank of Madras, Asamblea Apostólica de

Madras, NeighborImpact Head Start in Crook County. Congratulations for your outstanding work in

preventing child abuse!

Several special events are scheduled for the month of April and are outlined below. For more information about the Blue Ribbon Campaign, child abuse prevention and other events in April, visit kidscenter.org or mtstar.org/april.

Blue Ribbon Sponsors: Bend Broadband, Bend Garbage & Recycling, East Bend Dental, Selco Community Credit Union, Morgan Stanley, and Pahlisch Homes.

April Community Events 2018

Free Movie Event

April 21, 10am The Pine Theater Prineville

Movie: Jumanji

Children and their caregivers are invited to this free movie event hosted by For the Children: Crook County’s child abuse prevention team. Attendees will receive information on local child abuse prevention resources and tools. Please call 541-788-5556 for more information.

Madras Coffee Cuppers

April 20, Friday, 8-9am – 122 NE 10th St. Madras

Meet the MountainStar Madras team and explore our therapeutic classrooms while listening to a short presentation about MountainStar’s child abuse prevention work and find out how to get involved. Coffee and pastries provided.

Let’s Talk About It

April 10, Tuesday, (English) 3-5pm – KIDS Center; May 16, Wednesday, (Spanish) 5-7pm – Jefferson County Health Department

During this training, participants learn what is developmentally appropriate sexual behavior in children 2-7 years

old. Adults learn how to start the conversation about sexual abuse, body safety and how to appropriately respond to sexual behaviors in children.

Community Pints

Deschutes Brewery’s Downtown Bend Pub or Tasting Room

Every Tuesday in April, Deschutes Brewery will donate $1 of every pint sold to KIDS Center. Visit Deschutes

Brewery’s Downtown Pub or Tasting Room each Tuesday and support KIDS Center.

April 17, Tuesday, 11am-10pm

April 24, Tuesday, 11am-10pm

Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children®

Adults receive tools for recognizing the signs of sexual abuse and responding to suspicions. They also learn

simple ways to minimize opportunities for abuse in organizations and in our community. More than 10,000

adults have been trained in Central Oregon over the last 11 years. Sign up at kidscenter.org

Bend – Held at KIDS Center

April 24, 4-7pm, Tuesday (English)

April 30, 4-7pm, Monday (Spanish)

Prineville- Held at Crook County Library

April 12, 4-7pm, Thursday (English)

May 8, 4–7pm, Tuesday (Spanish)

Madras- Held at Jefferson County Health Department

April 17, 4-7pm, Tuesday (Spanish)

April 26, 5-8pm, Thursday (English)

MountainStar Tours

Take a tour to learn what it takes to prevent child abuse in Central Oregon. See how MountainStar decreased

the risk of abuse in families by 70% in just six months. Learn about what ACE’s are and why we focus on babies

and toddlers. Sign up for a tour or to donate, visit mtstar.org.

Bend – April 11, Wednesday 8-9:15am

Bend – April 17, Tuesday 4-5:15pm

Madras – April 11, Wednesday 11:15am–12:30pm

Prineville – April 11, Wednesday 4–5:15pm

Tour of KIDS Center

Spend one hour learning about KIDS Center during our in-depth facility tour. You will have a chance to see it

through a child’s eyes and meet some of our wonderful staff who evaluate and interview the children that visit.

See some of the therapy practices we use first-hand and understand how we help over 600 children annually.

Sign up at kidscenter.org or contact Joni at KIDS Center 541-306-6063 for more information.

April 12, Thursday 12-1pm

April 25, Wednesday 5–6pm