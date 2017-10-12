Kids Center Preventing & Overcoming Abuse

Did you know that Central Oregon’s only child abuse intervention center, KIDS Center, is a private non-profit tasked with raising $2.5 MM every year? This is the amount required to fund child abuse evaluations, treatment, and prevention education to thousands of children and families throughout Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties every year.

Over forty percent of this amount is funded through individual and corporate donations via annual events like Cork & Barrel and the Healing Hearts Luncheon, making Central Oregon’s business community an integral part of the effort to keep kids safe.

Businesses can participate in the effort to prevent and overcome abuse is by sponsoring a corporate table at an annual KIDS Center fundraising event. Cork & Barrel, a three-day wine and food themed fundraising event series, is comprised of up to 15 sponsored tables, each filled with friends and colleagues of the sponsor. KIDS Center considers the role of a corporate sponsor to be that of a philanthropic partnership, truly aiding in the direct response to child abuse in the Central Oregon community.

As Cork & Barrel continues to mature as a cherished food and wine event in Central Oregon, KIDS Center has also seen the relationship between a Corporate Table Sponsor and their network grow. Cork & Barrel features winemaker dinners and A Sip of Cork & Barrel, each representing a unique way to appreciate clients and hardworking staff, all while supporting a great cause.

This year, KIDS Center experienced a new trend in corporate partnership in Cork & Barrel: employees from local businesses formed volunteer teams to help during the three-day event series, creating camaraderie within work teams and promoting the concept of working within, and for the community.

To learn more about KIDS Center and how you can get involved, please visit www.kidscenter.org.