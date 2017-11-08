Killian Pacific Opens Office in Central Oregon

(Photo courtesy of Killian Pacific)

Pacific Northwest Developer Expands to Bend, Ore.

Pacific Northwest developer Killian Pacific has a new home in Central Oregon. The company, headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, has opened an office at 2754 NW Crossing Drive. Killian Pacific owns two properties in Bend; the historic Box Factory at 550 SW Industrial Way and Neff Place located at 1500 Cushing Drive. The company is also developing a property near the Box Factory, which will extend the already bustling development that serves as home to several local businesses.

“We see so much opportunity in Central Oregon and thought it was time to have a more official company presence here in Bend,” said Jeremy McPherson, vice president of development for Killian Pacific. “We know that as part of developing in these communities, we must know the people, the neighborhoods and the landscape in order to make the best decisions for our projects. It’s our responsibility to ensure we align with what makes Central Oregon such a popular place for residents and tourists to the area.”

The Box Factory, the last standing historic box and crate factory in Bend, was purchased by Killian Pacific in 2013. Located in the heart of the city between the Old Mill District and downtown, the property is home to a host of more than thirty local businesses including brewpubs, outdoor stores, boutique retailers, fitness studios and art showrooms. Since Killian Pacific’s purchase of the property, the building’s occupancy rate has nearly doubled with tenants including Portland’s River Pig Saloon (opening soon!), Atlas Cider, the Bend Tour Company, Brown Owl, Immersion Brewing and Recharge, among others.

The new development located just east of the Box Factory is just under five acres and will include a multi-story, mixed use building with retail and services on the ground floor and several stories of for-rent apartments above.

Killian Pacific purchased Neff Place in late 2016, which houses the Bend locations of Jackson’s Corner, Cafe Yumm and Sports Clips. Since Killian Pacific acquired the building, it has leased the fourth and final space to Modern Botanicals.