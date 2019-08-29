Kiwanis Splash Pad in Prineville Open This Week

(Photo | Courtesy Olive and Blu Photography)

The kids of Prineville made a splash August 28 at the grand opening celebration for the new Kiwanis Splash Pad, aka The Splash.

The Prineville Kiwanis Club hosted a celebration for the whole community, which featured hot dogs, shaved ice, fun activities and, of course, playing in the town’s beautiful new public water feature.

The Kiwanis Splash Pad, which broke ground in 2017, was the brainchild of the Prineville Kiwanis Club, which worked with numerous Prineville businesses and community volunteers to bring it to fruition. The Splash Pad is one of numerous projects that the Prineville Kiwanis Club has contributed to the Prineville community. The whole community came together to make The Splash a reality, holding bottle drives, flower sales and other fundraisers. Businesses provided pro-bono services, money and volunteers to make The Splash a reality.

“The Prineville Splash Pad has been a dream in the making for several years, and it’s wonderful to see it now being enjoyed by local kids and families,” said Wayne Looney of the Prineville Kiwanis Club. “It’s so much more than just a water feature. It’s a labor of love that was made possible by our entire community, and a true symbol of Prineville coming together for our kids.”

