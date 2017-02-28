Know Backyard at Deschutes Public Library in Bend, Oregon

From birds to planets, and plants to poetry, you’ll be amazed by what can be found in our own Central Oregon backyard.

We don’t need population growth to confirm what we already know: Central Oregon is a pretty amazing place to live. From awe-inspiring views to abundant and diverse flora and fauna, our High Desert backyard is full of surprises. Join us throughout March as we explore some of the amazing things to do and to be found in our Central Oregon home region. All programs are free; registration is required where noted.

The Inner Solar System

Bob and crew from Sunriver Observatory explore the diversity of the inner solar system at the new Hopservatory at Worthy Brewing. How can all these planets be so close and yet be so different? We will do a quick overview of Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars, and see how varied things are in the inner solar system. Earth is a very special place indeed. Food and beverages available for purchase. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and program starts at 6:30 p.m.; children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited and registration is required.

Monday, March 6 • 6pm • Worthy Brewing Hopservatory

Backyard Birding & the Woodpeckers of Central Oregon

Join local birding expert Steve Shunk for a new slide show of the most beloved backyard birds in Central Oregon. Shunk is a hopeless woodpecker fanatic based in Central Oregon’s Woodpecker Wonderland, where 11 woodpecker species breed each year (half the extant woodpeckers in North America). Shunk is the author of the Peterson Reference Guide to Woodpeckers of North America. Shunk lives in Bend, but he spends much of the year traveling and writing as a contributing editor for the Nature Travel Network.

Tuesday, March 7 • 6pm • Downtown Bend Library

Wednesday, March 8 • noon • La Pine Library



Cold Climate Gardening

OSU Master Gardener Deborah Goodall shares tips and techniques for making your garden bloom. Central Oregonians have one of the most challenging gardening climates in the United States, but that doesn’t mean we can’t create beautiful gardens or grow a variety of fruits and vegetables. It does mean we have to be informed, purposeful and creative. This introductory discussion of climate factors will prepare you for the challenges you’ll encounter planning and tending your home landscape or vegetable plot.

Thursday, March 9 • 6pm • East Bend Library

The Nature of Bend

Local author LeeAnn Kriegh shares information about the flora and fauna in our own backyards. Kriegh’s book, The Nature of Bend, offers an information look at more than 350 plants and animals found in Central Oregon. As a journalist, Kriegh has written for a variety of regional magazines and websites, as well as The Oregonian.

Saturday, March 11 • 2pm • Downtown Bend Library

Wednesday, March 15 • noon • Sisters Library

Second Sunday: High Desert Poetry Cell

For this Second Sunday we welcome back a popular group of poets found right here in Central Oregon’s own backyard. The High Desert Poetry Cell is comprised of Larry Jacobs, Don Kunz, John Kvapil, Peter Lovering and John Martin. This group is always a crowd-pleaser, and they all write and perform poems that are approachable, entertaining—and sometimes funny.

Sunday, March 12 • 2pm • Downtown Bend Library

Daycations in Our Own Backyard

Calling all Bend, Oregon, visitors, new residents and anyone who is curious about the exciting destinations that surround this beautiful city. Join Kim Cooper Findling, author of Bend, Oregon Daycations: Day Trips for Curious Families, for an evening of exploring getaways in Bend’s backyard. From Newberry Crater to Lake Billy Chinook, Camp Sherman to the Painted Hills, hear cultural and natural history, travel anecdotes, what to see and what not to miss on several journeys nearby. Books will be available for sale.

Tuesday, March 14 • 6pm. • Redmond Library

Thursday, March 23 • 6pm. • East Bend Library

Backyard Vegetable Gardening in Central Oregon

Learn what to grow and when to plant with OSU Master Gardener Tim Schindele. Tim’s presentation will include information about growing conditions in Central Oregon, site selection and preparation, what to grow, starting seeds indoors, direct seeding in the garden or buying starter plants, watering and fertilizing, weed and pest management, season extension methods and harvesting.

Saturday, March 18 • 2pm • Redmond Library

www.deschuteslibrary.org